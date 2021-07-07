Cannes Film Festival 2021: All the red carpet fashion

Back to best: stars hit the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival (AP)

Cannes Film Festival is back.

After its Covid cancellation last year, the red carpet has once again been rolled out on the Croisette and the stars have private jetted in for their big moment.

The fortnight-long event has an impressive lineup of films, and will see everyone from Jodie Foster to Bella Hadid and Marion Cotillard dress up for a series of daytime photocalls and glitzy evening events. And judging by the looks we’ve already seen on display, the stars have missed the all-out glamour of a red carpet moment.

Jessica Chastain kicked off proceedings with some old-school glamour at the premiere of Annette in a black strapless Dior Couture gown accessorised with Chopard jewellery and a low ponytail.

Jessica Chastain in Dior couture (AFP via Getty Images)

Bella Hadid meanwhile looked ultra cool in a vintage white column gown from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring/summer 2002 collection which featured a black sheer halterneck and long black sheer train. She also accessoried with Chopard bling and an elegant up-do.

Bella Hadid in Jean Paul Gaultier (AP)

Marion Cotillard and Carla Bruni both opted for shimmering silvery one-shouldered gowns, Cotillard in a metallic sequinned Chanel dress with a waist peplum, and Bruni in Celine.

Marion Cotillard in Chanel (Getty Images)

Jodie Foster and Maggie Gyllenhaal both opted for paler hues, Foster in a Givenchy column dress, and Gyllenhaal in an effortlessly elegant pleated off-white Celine gown with a matching cape.

Maggie Gyllenhaal in Celine (Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Helen Mirren brought a splash of sunshine to proceedings in a yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress, which she paired with matching yellow satin pumps and a gold clutch.

Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana (Getty Images)

Jury President Spike Lee also embraced popping hues in a fuchsia Louis Vuitton suit which he paired with matching pink shades.

Spike Lee in Louis Vuitton (Getty Images)

And that’s just the first day. Buckle up for some more fabulous fashion moments over the next two weeks.

And scroll through the gallery above for the best looks.