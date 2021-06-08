Cannes Directors’ Fortnight 2021 Lineup Includes Joanna Hogg’s ‘The Souvenir Part II’ and More

On the heels of yesterday’s announcement of the Cannes Critics’ Week lineup comes confirmation of the 25 movies that will screen in the festival’s other prestigious sidebar section, Directors’ Fortnight. The lineup includes eight debut features, including “Hit the Road” by Jafar Panahi’s son, Panah Panahi. Directors’ Fortnight 2021 opens with Emmanuel Carrère’s “Between Two Worlds,” starring Juliette Binoche as an author experiencing job insecurity. Other notable titles include “A Chiara,” the latest movie from “Mediterranea” and “A Ciambra” director Jonas Carpignano.

Perhaps the biggest draw for U.S. audiences will be the world premiere of Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir Part II,” starring Honor Swinton Byrne, Tilda Swinton, Charlie Heaton, Harris Dickinson, and Joe Alwyn. The film is executive produced by Martin Scorsese, who is also an executive producer on Fortnight title “Murina” (directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović). Hogg’s original “The Souvenir” was one of the most acclaimed films at Sundance 2019 and will have its French premiere at Directors’ Fortnight 2021 as a special screening.

The inclusion of “The Souvenir Part II” at Directors’ Fortnight gives the Swinton family yet another huge world premiere at Cannes 2021. Tilda Swinton is featured in two of the most highly-anticipated Palme d’Or contenders in competition at Cannes: Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s “Memoria” and Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch.”

The 53rd edition of Directors’ Fortnight will take place July 7-17. Check out the official lineup for the section below.

FEATURE FILMS

“A Chiara,” Jonas Carpignano

“A Night of Knowing Northing,” Payal Kapadia

“Ali & Ava,” Clio Barnard

“Clara Sola,” Nathalie Álvarez Mesen

“A Brighter Tomorrow,” Yassine Qnia

“The Tsugua Diaries,” Miguel Gomes, Maureen Fazendeiro

“The Employer and the Employee,” Manuel Nieto Zas

“The Braves,” Anaïs Volpé

“Europa,” Haider Rashid

“Furuta,” Alice Rohrwacher, Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi

“Integralded,” Radu Muntean

“Hit the Road,” Panah Panahi

“Magnetic Beats,” Vincent Maël Cardona

“The Hill where Lionesses Roar,” Luàna Bajrami

“Medusa,” Anita Rocha da Silveira

“Our Men,” Rachel Lang (closing film)

“Murina,” Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

“Neptune Frost,” Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman

“Between Two Worlds,” Emmanuel Carrère (opening film)

“The Tale of King Crab,” Alessio Rigo de Righi, Matteo Zoppis

“Fragments,” Jean-Gabriel Périot

“The Souvenir Part II,” Joanna Hogg

“Ripples of Life,” Shujun Wei

“The Sea Ahead,” Ely Dagher

SPECIAL SCREENING

“The Souvenir,” Joanna Hogg

