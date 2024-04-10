Cannes Critics’ Week Jury: Eliane Umuhire, Sylvie Pialat, Virginie Surdej and Ben Croll Join President Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Rwandan actress Eliane Umuhire (“Augure by Baloji,” “My New Friends”), French producer Sylvie Pialat (“Timbuktu,” “Staying Vertical”), Belgian cinematographer Virginie Surdej (“The Blue Caftan,” “Our Mothers,” “Casablanca Beats”) and Canadian film critic, journalist and frequent Variety contributor Ben Croll have been named on the jury for the Critics’ Week section of the Cannes Film Festival.

The four will now join Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen, who last week was named Critics’ Week jury president, with the group set to choose the sidebar competition’s award winners, including the Grand Prize for best feature film, the French Touch Prize of the Jury, the Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star award for best actor or actress and the Leitz Ciné Discovery Prize for best short film.

The 2024 Critics Week lineup is set to be unveiled on April 15, four days after the Cannes official selection is announced on April 11.

Last year, Venice Golden Lion-winning “Happening” director Audrey Diwan presided over a Critics’ Week jury that included German actor and choreographer Franz Rogowski, Sundance programmer Kim Yutani, Portuguese cinematographer Rui Poças and Indian journalist Meenakshi Shedde. The competition, which opened with “Ama Gloria” by Marie Amachoukeli, saw Amanda Nell Eu’s “Tiger Stripes” win the Grand Prize and other awards given to “It’s Raining in the House” by Paloma Sermon-Daï, Jovan Ginić for his performance in “Lost Country” and “Boléro” by Nans Laborde-Jourdáa.

The Cannes Film Festival will run May 14-25, with titles already confirmed including Francis Ford Coppola’s long-awaited “Megalopolis” and George Miller’s Mad Max prequel “Furiosa”. The festival will open with Quentin Dupieux’s surreal French comedy “The Second Act.”

