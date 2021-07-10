Cannes: Actress Lea Seydoux tests positive for Covid-19

Lea Seydoux pictured in 2017

French actress Lea Seydoux may miss the Cannes Film Festival after testing positive for Covid-19.

The James Bond star - who is double-vaccinated and asymptomatic - is appearing in four films at the world's most famous movie festival.

The event is being held in-person on the French Riviera, with organisers insisting they have strict measures to avoid infections.

Even so, rumours of a possible "Cannes cluster" have been circulating.

These have been strongly denied by festival director Thierry Fremaux.

"Yesterday we did more than 3,000 tests (on festival-goers) and we have no positive cases," he said on Saturday. "We are having to say this to show that the rumours of a Cannes cluster are unfounded."

Ms Seydoux, 36, had yet to arrive at the festival when she discovered she had tested positive. Representatives for the actress say she will only travel if given the okay by doctors.

All four of her films are being shown next week. First up is director Wes Anderson's star-studded The French Dispatch, which has already been heavily delayed by the pandemic but will have its world premiere on Monday.

This is followed by Arnaud Desplechin's Deception on Tuesday, Ildiko Enyedi's The Story of My Wife on Wednesday and Bruno Dumont's France on Thursday.

Three of the titles are in the running for the Palme d'Or, the top prize at Cannes. Seydoux previously won the prize in 2013 for her performance in Blue is the Warmest Colour.

