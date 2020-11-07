Cannerald Shows With Its Unique CannerGrow Concept That Cannabis Is a Substantial and Profitable Future-Market

When most people think of Cannabis, they automatically link it to a narcotic. But many Cannabis products nowadays are just focused on CBD - Cannabidiol which has no intoxicating effect. In Europe, you can now wholly purchase CBD products as well as medical Cannabis. Medical science confirms that Cannabis can relieve many symptoms, such as non-motor manifestations of Parkinson's disease. Often medical Cannabis is also successfully used in pain therapy.

Also Read | How Chow420 is Revolutionizing the CBD Market with Automated Online Compliance

Meanwhile, the social and political acceptance of Cannabis in Europe is increasing. Several countries, such as Portugal, have decriminalized the use of Cannabis containing THC. In other countries like the Netherlands and some US states, the sale of Cannabis has been legal for several years now.

The Swiss company Cannerald, founded in 2017, is focusing ever since on the cultivation of high-quality medical Cannabis and CBD products. According to Swiss laws, the THC percentage of the products and plants does not exceed 1 %. With over 5000 square meters, Canneralds State-of-the-Art Indoor Facility is located only a few minutes' drive from the Swiss capital Bern. The three founders: Sascha Adrian Waeschle, Severin Jem Amweg and Levin Kim Amweg share a vision to change the way people perceive Cannabis and make it more accessible. Their goal for the upcoming years is to become one of the largest cannabis suppliers in Europe.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Makes an Appeal to Legalise CBD Oil in India

The demand for CBD products and medical Cannabis has risen in the last five years because an increasing number of people acknowledge the advantages of one of the oldest cultivated plants in the world. Therefore, the question arises whether the cannabis market is one of the most profitable business fields?

Cannerald feels confident that demand will keep increasing in the upcoming months and years. For this purpose, the Swiss company is already managing thousands of cannabis plants, which it also sells to their fast growing community. Each plant has its designated plot and is harvested every two to three months once the Grow-Room in which it is sold, is ready to grow plants. The participants then have the opportunity to sell the harvest directly to the company and benefit from the profits or have it delivered to their home. If they decide to sell the crop, the company divides the profit fairly. There is no contract period for the plants since harvesting them is a

lifelong process making it already possible to generate a nice income over several years by purchasing one or more plants.

You can process deposits and withdrawals via your principal bank or using Bitcoin. Additionally, you can also benefit from an attractive referral program where you can earn up to a 20% referral bonus for every plant sale that takes place in your team. Along this path, you can earn up to 20% commission and therefore multiply your possible CBD harvest profit. In doing so, you ensure successful participation in the future-oriented market of Cannabis.

Interested? What are you waiting for - join now: https://crld.cc/ig-join-now