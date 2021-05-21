The Recent Black Bean Recall Has Been Expanded Because Of Possible Botulism Risk

Update, May 21, 2021: A recall of canned black beans produced by Faribault Foods, Inc. was issued back in April and has since expanded to include more products. An issue with the hermetic seal on the cans lead to concerns that the product was vulnerable to bacteria growth which could lead to serious illness.

The concern is that bacteria growing inside of the cans could cause Clostridium botulinum poisoning in humans. The symptoms of this infection can appear anywhere from six hours to two weeks after eating the affected food. Symptoms include double vision, blurred vision, dropping eyelids, slurred speech, swallowing difficulties, and muscle weakness.

The recall initially only included six lots of canned beans but has now expanded to include 16 lots labeled as 15-ounce cans of S&W Organic Black Beans, 15-ounce cans of O Organic Organic Black Beans, or 15-ounce cans of O Organic Organic Chili Beans. A full list of lot numbers and distribution dates can be found on the FDA website.

Potentially harmful cans of beans were distributed between August 2020 and April 2021. If you have any of the affected products in your possession, you should dispose of them immediately without consuming.

Original Post, April 28, 2021: Faribault Foods, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of some of its canned bean products. The concern is that a defective hermetic seal on the cans may cause cans to leak or may make the product vulnerable to bacteria growth which would be harmful if ingested.

The recall includes 15-ounce cans of organic black beans and 15-ounce cans of organic chili beans. The cans in question will have best by dates of January 31, February 1, February 2, February 3, and February 4.

One of the main concerns is that the compromised hermetic seals on these cans may lead to bacteria growth in the food. Specifically, Clostridium botulinum poisoning in humans which can lead to adverse symptoms anywhere from six to two weeks after eating the food containing the toxin. Symptoms for this sort of infection include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. It is also possible that the poisoning could lead to paralysis of the breathing muscles which could be fatal if individuals aren't medically-assisted with their breathing.

Story continues

These Faribault Foods products were distributed to retailers nationwide but no other items besides those listed on the FDA website are affected by the seal issue. If you have any of the affected products you may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or a replacement product. The company issued the recall after receiving several customer complaints regarding the canned bean packaging's hermetic seal failure.

You Might Also Like