Cannara Biotech's (CVE:LOVE) investors will be pleased with their notable 67% return over the last year

It hasn't been the best quarter for Cannara Biotech Inc. (CVE:LOVE) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 12% in that time. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 67%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that Cannara Biotech didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Cannara Biotech grew its revenue by 351% last year. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. While the share price gain of 67% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Cannara Biotech in some detail. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Cannara Biotech's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Cannara Biotech boasts a total shareholder return of 67% for the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 12% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cannara Biotech better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Cannara Biotech has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

