Cannady scored 20, leads Princeton in rout of Cornell, 91-54

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) -- Devin Cannady scored 20 points to help Princeton sweep its first home Ivy League weekend series by routing Cornell, 91-54 on Saturday night.

Princeton opened the game on a 19-0 run and was never challenged. Princeton led 53-19 at intermission.

The Tigers opened the weekend series by hitting 15 3-pointers to top Columbia Friday. Against the Big Red Princeton managed to hit just 10 of 27 from distance, but was 38 of 71 overall from the field (53.5 percent).

Cannady was 8 of 14 from the field and 3 of 7 from distance. Jerome Desrosiers added 14 points and 15 players figured in the scoring.

Matt Morgan had 16 points and seven rebounds to lead Cornell (6-9, 0-2). Terrance McBride added 11 points. The Big Red hit 20 of 55 from the floor (36.4 percent), including 7 of 27 from beyond the arc.