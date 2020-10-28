Cannabis Suisse Corp. announces the next product TerpX2 for its new Swiss4Life CBD Brand

DIETIKON, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTC PINK:CSUI), a fully licensed Swiss cannabis cultivation and distribution company for recreational tobacco products and medical CBD oils, announces the first product from its Swiss4Life CBD product line created for the upcoming launch on Shopify.

The new brand concept is based on the Company's mission to improve the quality of life of its customers by providing them with high-grade CBD products.

Swiss4Life TerpX2 will be one fluid ounce (30ml). It will be CBD tincture with 1000mg CBD concentrations per bottle and 33.33 mg CBD per serving. All of the oil products will include graduated droppers for accurate dosing so consumers will have the ability to choose the dosage that best suits them personally.

Swiss4Life TerpX2 will contain 0% THC, which means it will effectively perform therapeutic functions without causing adverse reactions. High quality hemp seed oil will be the carrier in the new product saving all the important nutrients, including protein, vitamins, fatty acids and minerals. Omega 3-6-9 is a complex of the most important unsaturated fatty acids for human health.

Specially formulated Swiss4Life TerpX2 will provide Anti-Inflammatory, Pain Relief and Focus effects. The product owes its properties to the terpenes it contains, each of which has its own therapeutic efficacy. These terpenes complement other cannabinoids and interact with each other to enhance the positive effect.

Limonene included in Swiss4Life TerpX2 is an aromatic terpene produced by a cannabis flower. It improves the absorption of other terpenes through the skin and the digestive tract.

The anti-cancer effects of limonene have been widely studied, and this terpene may be particularly useful in the prevention and treatment of breast cancer and other tumors found in fat areas. In addition to its anti-inflammatory and antifungal effects, limonene has antioxidant properties that help the immune system by scavenging free radicals throughout the body. This terpene can reduce hunger, help diabetics with high blood sugar. Limonene has been shown to help with stress-related disorders, improve mood and natural sleep.

Camphor included in Swiss4Life TerpX2 is a terpene that has a wide range of uses due to its antibacterial and antifungal properties, it can be used to relieve pain, irritation and itching. Camphor is also used to improve respiratory function, relieve chest congestion, and inflammatory conditions.

Swiss4Life Broad Spectrum Oil will be made of USA hemp only, will contain no THC, GMO or Gluten. All the products will be manufactured by an FDA Registered Entity, Silver Shadow Ventures, LLC and will be tested by an independent third-party laboratory.

Swiss4Life products have not been evaluated by the FDA and will not be designated for medical use.

ABOUT SILVER SHADOW VENTURES, LLC

Silver Shadow Ventures, LLC is an FDA Registered Entity, a Utah Registered Processor and Manufacturer, a Utah Department of Agriculture Approved Food Facility, an HIA Member, an NCIA Member. The Company has been manufacturing CBD Specific products since March 2015 under their DBA cbdoilmanufacturer.com and CosPro Labs. They are insured specifically for manufacturing Hemp and CBD Product Liability Insurance. Using a wide range of chemical analysis techniques, Silver Shadow Ventures provide QC testing of raw materials and random finished products. The Company has strict SOP (Standard Operating procedures) and makes formulations same every time. Silver Shadow Ventures' experts perform cGMP batch release testing procedures that are to ensure the products are the highest quality of CBD products before sale, supply or export and to help make sure they are regulatory compliant under CFR21. Silver Shadow Ventures' state-of-the-art analytical facilities support testing to ensure products meet specifications within the marketing authorization (MA).

ABOUT CANNABIS SUISSE CORP.

Cannabis Suisse Corp. is a fully licensed cannabis cultivation and distribution company in Switzerland, for recreational tobacco products and medical CBD oils. The Company's facilities for producing cannabis are based in Dietikon, Switzerland, and contain the art surveillance equipment to enable an around the clock webcast. Cannabis Suisse grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. The Company's products are laboratory tested to ensure the end-users have access to a standardized, safe, and consistent product. Cannabis Suisse proprietary trademarked MoldStandard is a quantitative microbiology method for analyzing yeast and mold counts in harvested cannabis plants. Cannabis Suisse proprietary trademarked CannaMec is a method for quantifying and removing residual solvents during packaging and storage of CBD products. Cannabis Suisse Corp. currently sells via a distribiss4Lifeution network of Swiss retailers and online shops, under the retail brand Alpine Cannabis.

