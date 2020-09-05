Can cannabis social equity programs work? Palm Springs is setting one up

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. – When Willie Holland first attempted to open a medical cannabis dispensary a few years back, the city of Palm Springs denied his application.

He'd been convicted of a misdemeanor cannabis-related possession charge in the past, and its presence on his record prevented him from getting a license.

It was only in 2017, after Holland paired up with a partner who held a majority stake in their business, that he was able to move forward with Green Dragon, a recreational dispensary on Palm Canyon Drive, which opened last year.

“I was born and raised in this city, so I didn’t want to go somewhere else,” he said.

But Holland, never one to back down from his dreams, still wanted a shop to call his own. So this summer, Holland became the first to apply for a social equity cannabis license in Palm Springs. And it paid off: His dispensary, Holland Pharms, is slated to open up on Palm Canyon Drive later this year, right in the heart of his hometown.

Cannabis social equity programs, like the one Holland applied to in the city of Palm Springs, aim to create a pathway to enter the legalized industry for people who have been convicted of cannabis-related offenses.

More broadly, these programs looks to open doors for all kinds of people who either could not afford the expenses associated with starting these businesses or who were disqualified from the regular application process because of cannabis-related criminal histories.

Acknowledging the need to diversify the industry, the state has awarded at least $40 million in grants to cities and counties to be put toward cannabis social equity programs in the past year. But despite the relative popularity of implementing these programs, some experts say these programs don’t go far enough to achieve parity. Advocates want to see business training and safer financing opportunities to give applicants a fairer shot at operating a legal business.

What are social equity programs?

While more than 30 states allow medical cannabis and 11 have recreational markets, cannabis is still federally illegal. As such, each state has its own individual laws and regulations to craft as they create a legalized industry.

Some states have tried to develop social equity programs with the goal of creating a pathway for people who have had cannabis-related convictions — potentially through loans or application fee grants, or reserving licenses for social equity applicants.

Palm Springs and Coachella are two of the 10 California cities and counties to receive grants from the Bureau of Cannabis Control in October to support social equity programs. Palm Springs received $100,000 and Coachella received $500,000, with the goal of providing assistance and services to local equity applicants and licensees.

As the first successful social equity applicant in Palm Springs, Holland has had at least $4,600 in dispensary application fees covered, including the license fee. The assistance is a help to social equity applicants due to the high cost of getting into the legalized cannabis business, Holland said.

“You have to come up with that first before you even submit your application,” Holland said. “That eliminates a lot of people, because they may not have the five, six grand to submit with the application.”

