Cannabis prosecutions fall to record low as police accused of ‘decriminalisation by stealth’

Charles Hymas
·3 min read
Cannabis prosecutions have fallen to their lowest rate on record as police have been accused by the Home Secretary of decriminalisation by stealth in parts of the country.

Home Office data show the proportion of people charged for cannabis possession has fallen from 26 per cent seven years ago - when the data was first compiled - to one in six (or 16 per cent) in the current year to March.

In some police forces, it has dropped below one in 10, with Surrey charging just 6.4 per cent of cannabis possession offences, Thames Valley 7.7 per cent and Hampshire 8.4 per cent.

This comes despite an increase in the number of people taking cannabis to its highest point since 2007, with one in 12 of the UK adult population admitting having used the drug in the previous year.

‘Out of court’ disposals of offences

Instead, police are turning to “out of court” disposals of the offences where offenders admit the possession, receive a warning and agree to amend their ways but escape a criminal conviction.

One police chief told The Telegraph: “We will always enforce the law but there is an undercurrent in policing which asks the question ‘what is the difference between alcohol and cannabis in terms of the demand on public services and the overall effect on society?’.

“There is so much risk around Class A drugs such as heroin and cocaine and crack, that that is where we are focused. Our priorities are about keeping society safe and we simply do not have the resources to go after everybody who is found in possession of cannabis.”

Suella Braverman, Home Secretary, is demanding police “get back to the basics” of investigating and solving neighbourhood crime - including burglary, theft and cannabis possession - where charging rates have plummeted.

Speaking during Chopper’s Politics podcast at the Tory party conference, she said: “I’m very much in favour of taking a hard line on cannabis. I am very dismayed that it has been normalised. It has been…decriminalised in parts of our country.”

She blamed middle-class tolerance of drug taking, including “snorting that line of cocaine at your party with your banker friends”.

But it was also the responsibility of middle-class parents “who turn a blind eye to their teenage kids who are routinely sourcing cannabis or weed or pot or whatever you call it”.

Braverman: The police need to clamp down

Going around “very nice parts” of her constituency in Fareham, she said “unfortunately…you get the whiff. It’s very, very sad. And I think we have to take a tough line. The police need to clamp down on it.”

Number Ten has, however, rejected an idea initially put forward by a group of Conservative police and crime commissioners to reclassify cannabis as a Class A drug, putting it on a par with heroin and cocaine, with those caught in possession facing up to seven years in jail, versus five years for Class B.

The proposal, first revealed in The Telegraph, was not ruled out by Ms Braverman, but sources said her main focus was on changing the way that “cannabis has effectively been legalised by not being policed properly”.

Criminal experts said it was part of a general trend where charging rates for neighbourhood crimes such as burglary, theft and cannabis possession have plummeted as police have prioritised other “more serious” violent crimes.

Former prison governor David Wilson, emeritus professor of criminology at Birmingham University, said: “It’s decriminalisation by stealth without a doubt. It is in line with the drop in charges and arrests that you see in a range of offences and not just drugs.”

David Green, chairman of think tank Civitas, which specialises in law and order, said it would be wrong to turn a blind eye to a drug that could cause serious harms to people’s health such as psychosis and schizophrenia.

