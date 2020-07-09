Cannabis NB reports higher sales and profits in first quarter figures

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's government-owned cannabis retailer is reporting a profit of 1.4 million dollars during its first quarter this fiscal year.

Cannabis NB says total sales for the three-month period ending June 28 were 16.3 million dollars — up almost 79 per cent from the same period last year.

CEO Patrick Parent says the turnaround is the result of aggressive cost-cutting measures, renegotiating prices with suppliers and the addition of weekly promotions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Premier Blaine Higgs says the finances will be considered as part of a review underway to decide whether to privatize the corporation.

Eight companies submitted proposals, but the review has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Higgs says he expects a decision by the end of August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2020.

The Canadian Press