Cannabis Heat-Not-Burn Products Report 2021: Examine Existent Heating Solutions for Cannabis Heated Sticks
Aim of the report is to examine existent heating solutions for cannabis heated sticks, answer the question are they the copy-cats of existent tobacco heat-not-burn devices or use their own technology solution.
In this report, we provide complete data about technical parameters, and results of professional tests of cannabis-related e-devices, review the internal structure of cannabis heated sticks.
In the result of analysis, we had a complete technical view on all current aspects of cannabis heat-not-burn technology development. During the cannabis e-devices teardown were found technological innovation earlier never met in conventional tobacco heat-not-burn industry.
Classic heat-not-burn industry driven by big tobacco giants has a lot of developments and real products like IQOS and Heets, glo and Neosticks and so on. Using the successful format of heated products like Heets, certain cannabis companies in USA and Canada launched their own heat-not-burn products in cannabis vaporizers industry. Well known, that vaporization temperature of tobacco material and cannabis or hemp differs in temperature and heating curve.
Thus, range of temperature for tobacco heated material in existent tobacco heated products is 240-350 C, meanwhile for regular dry herb cannabis flower recommended temperatures for vaporization is 160-180C (CBD activation), and near 157C for THC activation. The recommended temperature for isolating cannabinoids imposes certain technological restrictions to design of vaporization technologies for cannabis heated sticks, as well as for conventional dry herb cannabis vaporizers.
The report includes complete technical analysis of all existent to the date of the report mass-market products:
3 models of heat-not-burn type of electronic devices for vaporization of cannabis heat sticks;
2 brands of heated cannabis sticks.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
1. Elon cannabis heat-not-burn device technical analysis
Device description
E-device complete construction review
Heating element review
Chamber and airflow review
PCB architecture review
Operational features review
Battery specifications and testing
Heating Curve and Temperature Control analysis
Temperature measurements of heating element
Current consumption of device
Battery and device energy efficiency analysis
Conclusion
2. Omura Series 1 heat-not-burn device technical analysis
Device description
E-device complete construction review
Heating element review
Chamber and airflow review
PCB architecture review
Operational features review
Battery specifications and testing
Heating Curve and Temperature Control analysis
Temperature measurements of heating element
Current consumption of device
Battery and device energy efficiency analysis
Conclusion
3. Omura Series X heat-not-burn device technical analysis
Device description
E-device complete construction review
Heating element review
Chamber and airflow review
PCB architecture review
Operational features review
Battery specifications and testing
Heating Curve and Temperature Control analysis
Temperature measurements of the heating element
Current consumption of the device
Battery and device energy efficiency analysis
Conclusion
4. Heated cannabis sticks analysis
OMURA series cannabis heated stick teardown Report
Object description
Stick's pack review
Stick's inner and outer review
STEM series cannabis heated stick teardown Report
Object description
Stick's pack review
Stick's inner and outer review
Conclusions
References
Companies Mentioned
British American Tobacco
E1011 Labs, LLC
Elon Labs
Flat Planet, LTD
Omura
Philip Morris
