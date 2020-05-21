Cannabis Global Patent Pending Hemp Coffee Infusion Products Approved on Amazon.com Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, is excited to announce that its recently introduced Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee has been accepted for sale on Amazon.com and that the Company has begun mass manufacturing in preparation for widespread sales and distribution.

The products are expected to be available for purchase on the Amazon.com platform in June. The Company will be utilizing its patent-pending coffee dosing system for all related manufacturing.

During late January of this year, Cannabis Global announced the filing of a provisional patent on a technology that allows any manufacturer of coffee pods to simply and easily add cannabinoids, vitamins, or other active ingredients to coffee pods. An important element of this invention is the "Clean Label" system utilizing mainly organic ingredients and no chemicals, surfactants or preservatives. The Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee product bound for Amazon will be produced on an ultra-high-speed manufacturing line, which will integrate the new dosing system. The Company believes the infusion system makes legacy dosing technologies obsolete in that the new system allows for much more accurate dosing and significantly lower production costs. Thus, the Company believes it will hold a long term cost advantage related to this product category.

"This is an additional example of how we are moving our IP into products to solve industry issues," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global. "Dosing single service coffee pods with hemp or other ingredients is a big problem. Incumbent practices are messy, expensive, and unreliable. Our internally developed, patent-pending technology is easy to integrate into production systems and represents a comprehensive solution for all of these issues."

Cannabis Global expects its Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee products to be unique on Amazon, as the cleanest label product within the hemp coffee category. The hemp infusions utilize the Company's unique dual process that contains no chemicals of any type and pure natural honey bee cannabinoid technology. As the Company finalizes its line of Hemp You Can Feel™ sweeteners, it plans to move the new set of complimentary coffee products onto the Amazon platform as well.

Tabatabaei continued, "While we are very excited to have our Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee products debut on Amazon, I cannot overemphasize the significance of having the new dosing system applied to high-speed production lines. It changes the equation for infusion of hemp extracts, vitamins, and nutraceuticals into single-serving coffee pods. We are in discussions with multiple manufacturers at present and believe our technology has the potential to become a new industry standard solution."

Last month, the Company announced its Hemp You Can Feel™ line of sweeteners and coffee creamers. The new product line will feature two low-calorie sweeteners, two organic natural sweeteners, and three powdered non-dairy creamers. Each product will feature the Company's patent-pending Hemp You Can Feel™ technology, based on all-natural hemp infusions.

Cannabis Global Plans to market the new hemp extract sweeteners in conjunction with its Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee products.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC) is a Nevada registered, fully reporting, and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, Cannabis Global plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector. The company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

