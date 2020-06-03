Cannabis Global Discusses its Expected 50%+ Cost Advantage in THC-V and Other Exotic Cannabinoids for Beverage and Food Products

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC) ("Cannabis Global" or the "Company"), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, today provides information on its Project Varin, a nearly complete research program implemented to develop novel production technologies for rare cannabinoids, including tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V), which is not scheduled at the federal level.

The program has produced meaningful technology breakthroughs, which have resulted in several patent filings. Via these technological developments, the Company has been able to significantly reduce the cost of exotic cannabinoids on a per-serving basis resulting in an expected cost advantage of greater than 50%.

"We think we have rewritten the exotic cannabinoid cost equation via our Project Varin. The minor exotics represent a new cost challenge for the industry, and we believe we have developed a strong and defensible solution," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global. "Acquiring THC and CBD from plants within the Cannabaceae family is relatively easy as these cannabinoids are produced by nature in abundance. It is a very different issue relative to THC-V, CBN, and other exotics. With our patent-pending technologies, we have been able to rewrite the cost equation for minor cannabinoids, while at the same time moving well beyond the purity possible from legacy technologies. While we are already at a 50% cost advantage to the competing technologies, most of which are still theoretical and not yet available on the market, we believe further travel down our cost curve is possible as we move into high volume manufacturing this month."

The Company's production technology is based on the pure THC-V. Cannabis Global expects to establish leadership relative to quality and purity with zero heavy metals, solvent residues, plant impurities, and no chance of cannabinoid microbial and mold proliferation. Other manufacturing processes require mitigation of these issues, whereas, with the Company's technology, these simply cannot be issues as there is no introduction of foreign substances anywhere during the manufacturing process. The Company is moving into high volume manufacturing for THC-V over the coming few weeks.

In addition to the utilization of pure cannabinoids produced by state-of-the-art techniques, the Company has completed, via its Project Varin, an ultra-efficient production technique utilizing pharmaceutical-grade production equipment that is just now coming to market. The combination of the use of the pure cannabinoids, when applied to this internally developed and now patent-pending manufacturing processes, yields what the Company believes is the most efficient exotic cannabinoid manufacturing process in existence.

Product and technology developments were a result of the Company's Project Varin, which was implemented last year to invent new manufacturing and infusion technologies for rare cannabinoids, such as THC-V. The Company plans to utilize the developed technologies in similar applications for other rare cannabinoids, with work on cannabinol (CBN) already underway.

THC-V is not scheduled at the federal level. The Company's THC-V products contain zero tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), far below the acceptable federal level of 0.3%, and zero heavy metals, pesticide and herbicide residues, nitrates and other impurities that are contained in most cannabis and hemp products. The Company's products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 18. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol MCTC. The Company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company does not engage in the production, distribution, or sales of any controlled substances, including marijuana. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

Corporate contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

IR@cannabisglobalinc.com

Public Relations:

Tiger Global Management

info@TigerGMP.com

www.TigerGMP.com

SOURCE: MCTC Holdings, Inc





