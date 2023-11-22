Cannabis farm discovered in empty St Lawrence house

Essex Police received reports of suspicious activity and a cannabis smell from the property

Police said they discovered more than 400 cannabis plants at an empty house after a tip-off from nearby residents.

Community policing teams and a dog section entered the property in St Lawrence, near Maldon in Essex, on Tuesday morning.

Essex Police said residents had reported suspicious activity and the smell of cannabis.

No arrests were made but the force said it appeared to have been lived in recently.

The discovery was made in a quiet cul-de-sac in St Lawrence, police said

Several rooms were converted to grow the plants, with heat lamps, blackout blinds and ventilation equipment, officers said.

Sgt Matt Dalby added: "The team will continue to target those who are profiting from this illegal trade. It will not be tolerated."

The force did not say whether it was tracing any suspects or was appealing for information.

