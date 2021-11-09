Cannabis Delivery Company Amuse Partners With RNBW Cannabis in Collaboration With Music Giant Insomniac

Amuse to serve as the exclusive DTC cannabis partner for RNBW World, a cannabis consumption lounge at Insomniac events, and the RNBW house of cannabis brands.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amuse, the fastest-growing cannabis delivery company in California, announces its partnership with RNBW, a new premium cannabis brand made in collaboration with music giant Insomniac. Amuse will serve as the exclusive cannabis delivery fulfillment partner in California by taking pre-orders and on-site orders for patrons of future Insomniac festivals.

Furthermore, Amuse will power the e-commerce delivery site for RNBW, fulfilling orders via direct-to-consumer delivery in 400+ zip codes across California's largest metros in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Jose, with many more coming soon. Amuse will operate as RNBW's exclusive fulfillment partner for their newly launched cannabis line of premium flower, pre-rolls, edibles, and vapes coming soon to a stage near you.

"This is an exciting time for the world of cannabis," says Co-President and Chief Operating Officer Joey Brown of Amuse. "We are thrilled to partner with RNBW and Insomniac, who are creating a distinctive experience that unites live music and cannabis culture."

Insomniac, which began over 28 years ago as an underground movement, has grown into a multi-faceted operation that is rooted in music, creativity, and community. Together with RNBW and Amuse, the trio have created the ultimate experience that truly lives at the intersection of live music and cannabis culture.

About Amuse

Founded in summer 2020 in Los Angeles, Amuse is a cannabis delivery company providing premium service and high-quality products safely and conveniently. Amuse offers over 500 products, including flower, pre-rolls, vaporizers, gummies, chocolates, joints, pens, and topicals from the most coveted brands in California. The company's objective is to make purchasing and delivering cannabis feel as good as consuming it. The company currently services Los Angeles and the Bay Area with additional expansion plans slated for end of 2021. For more information, please visit amuse.com and follow Amuse on Instagram and Facebook.

About RNBW

RNBW is a premium brand for creators, music lovers, and believers in the power of cannabis. Through fully immersive and exclusive integrations with live music events, RNBW World puts the experience of consuming exceptional cannabis first and foremost. Its products are created with the highest standards and distributed by the best partners in the industry, allowing each consumer to use them freely, to feel real, and be the headliner of his or her own journey. For more information, please visit rnbw.world and follow RNBW on Instgram.

About Insomniac

Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company's top priority.

For over 28 years, Insomniac has produced more than 2,000 festivals, concerts and club nights for nearly seven million attendees across the globe. The company's premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the world's largest dance music festival and attracts more than 525,000 fans over three days.

The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993. In 2013, Insomniac entered into a partnership with global entertainment company Live Nation.

Keep up with Insomniac announcements and news on Insomniac.com, Facebook and Twitter.

