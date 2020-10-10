From cannabis to cars: 5 industries that might offer long-term investment potential

It's hard enough trying to figure out where the economy and stock market might be headed in three months, let alone nearly a decade from now.

Still, certain trends are in place that might point to great investment potential many years down the road.

Analysts at investment researcher Morningstar dusted off their crystal balls for a glimpse of where they see growth potential by 2030. They unveiled these forecasts – and possible stock picks to bet on now – at the company's annual investment conference presented virtually in mid-September.

Cannabis: Moving mainstream

Marijuana has been associated with illicit drug use for decades, but chemicals found in the plants proved helpful for relaxation, pain relief and other medicinal needs.

Eleven states have legalized recreational cannabis use, 33 others allow medicinal use and these totals will probably increase, predicted Kristoffer Inton, a Morningstar analyst who covers the industry.

Most marijuana/cannabis use is on the black market, but attitudes and laws are changing. Morningstar projects that the current rate of $10 billion in legal U.S. cannabis sales could swell to $80 billion by 2030, and similar growth in Canada.

Factors driving wider adoption include more states legalizing cannabis, partly to reap tax revenue, and a growing number of consumers. Inton expects many black market marijuana users will become legal cannabis consumers because of greater product safety and choices, such as edible forms of the drug.

Of the hundreds of companies engaged in cannabis operations, Inton said his two favorites are domestic producers Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) and Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF). He suggested following five others: Aphria (APHA), Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Canopy Growth (CGC), Cronos (CRON) and Tilray (TLRY).

Among risks, cannabis companies have been striving to build up operations and win market share, which means many are burning through cash and might not have the financing to survive to 2030, Inton said. That risk is overshadowed by regulatory uncertainty – how quickly and in what forms state governments might legalize use.

The 5G 'evolution'

More. Better. Faster. The advent of advanced 5G or fifth-generation cellular standards will allow more phone, internet, computing and other devices to connect with one another and operate more efficiently and at lower cost, opening broad applications across industries and society overall.

5G is certainly going to be one of the biggest stories of 2020 as each of the major wireless carriers continues their network rollout. More

From a technological and investment standpoint, Morningstar analyst Michael Hodel sees the transformation as more "evolutionary than revolutionary," as the emerging standard builds on 4G capabilities. It will "leverage technology to drive innovation," he said.

Many types of corporations and industries could benefit, and Hodel recommended a mix of investment ideas to capitalize on the trend. His favorite 5G plays include Skyworks (SWKS), Qualcomm (QCOM) and Qorvo (QRVO).

