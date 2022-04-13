Cannabidiol Market to hit USD 56.2 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·4 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc
Global Market Insights, Inc

Prominent market players operating in the global cannabidiol (CBD) industry involve Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis, CV Sciences, Cronos Group, Inc., Medterra, and Tilray.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The cannabidiol market value is projected to cross USD 56.2 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing utility of cannabidiol in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to fuel the industry growth.

The global market is noted to be an emerging industry where consumers are keen to understand the benefits and side effects of adopting cannabidiol as a treatment alternative. The increasing awareness of CBD-based products and an alternative to traditional pharmaceutical medicines is propelling the cannabidiol (CBD) market demand. The pharmaceutical industry and various other research organizations are largely studying the benefits of cannabidiol and its by-products. The effective outcomes of CBD has increased its adoption to treat several disorders as it can act as a natural alternative to several other conventional medicines owing to being plant-derived nature.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4541

Creams & roll-on segment is anticipated to witness 21.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2028. This is attributed to a growing application of cannabidiol in the cosmetic industry. Moreover, CBD possesses anti-inflammatory properties and can be useful in treating skin conditions including eczema, acne, and psoriasis, among others. Also, the antioxidant properties help to reduce the appearance of aging signs of skin and sooths the dry skin thereby, enhancing the business landscape.


Some major findings of the cannabidiol market report include:

  • Numerous cosmetic applications of cannabidiol products is attributed to growing demand for creams and roll-on segment.

  • Rising occurrence of anxiety is noted to significantly increase the demand for CBD products.

  • Hemp-derived CBD products is set to drive the market expansion in the forecast timeframe.

  • Online distribution channel is predicted to witness considerable CAGR during the analysis timeframe owing to wide variety of product availability for purchase.

Cannabidiol market from sleep/insomnia segment surpassed USD 1.1 billion in 2021. CBD is the main cannabinoid that interacts with the endocannabinoid system enabling the body to maintain stability, state of balance and homeostasis. Usage of CBD reduces mental health disorders such as post-traumatic stress, anxiety and depression while offering better sleep. Moreover, CBD also has the potential to reduce the symptoms of rapid eye movement and sleep behavior disorder. The aforementioned factors are estimated to foster the market progression.

Browse key industry insights spread across 290 pages with 373 market data tables & 20 figures & charts from the report, “Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Forecasts By Product (Oil, Tinctures, Suppository, Transdermal Patches, Isolates, Tablet, Capsules, Vape oil, Creams & Roll-on, CBD Inhalers), Application (Anxiety/Stress, Sleep/Insomnia, Chronic Pain, Migraines, Skin Care, Seizures, Joint Pain & Inflammation, Neurological Conditions), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, Inhalation, Transdermal Patches, Rectal, Sublingual), Source (Marijuana, Hemp), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline {Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Stores}), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/cannabidiol-cbd-market

Cannabidiol market from oral segment accounted for 52.2% revenue share in 2021. The oral route of administration is more commonly preferred as it offers effective and gradual relief to pain and other disorders. Oral route for the administration of cannabidiol is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes and tuberous sclerosis complex. Various key players are focusing to develop medications through the oral route of administration. Furthermore, a relatively higher rate of adoption for oral route of administration for CBD products is observed.

Hemp segment is set to reach USD 40.5 billion by 2028. The segment witnesses a significant demand owing to its legal status across certain countries and regions. Hemp contains a relatively higher proportion of CBD and less THC as compared to marijuana enabling the manufacturers to opt for least potential legal ramifications. Most of the CBD base products sold in the U.S. are obtained from low-THC hemp varieties of cannabis. Hence, the demand for hemp-derived CBD products is likely to boost the cannabidiol market outlook.

Asia Pacific cannabidiol market is anticipated to progress at 23.9% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. The liberal stance of the regulating authorities, medicinal and cosmetic use of CBD products is legalized in various countries is driving the industry outlook in the Asia Pacific region. The increasing legalization of cannabidiol have boosted its use in several products that offers manufacturers lucrative opportunity to operate in the market. Moreover, the increasing awareness of benefits associated to cannabidiol, and regulatory scenarios experience amendments is expected to spur the regional market share.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4541

Few prominent key players operating in the cannabidiol industry include Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth Corporation, Cronos Group, CV Sciences, Inc., Medterra and Tilray among others. Industry players are focusing on various strategies such as acquisitions, business expansion and novel product launches to consolidate their market presence.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Shaq walks back prediction that 76ers will sweep Raptors

    Shaquille O'Neal is going to feel the wrath of Toronto Raptors fans.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."