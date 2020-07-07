Cann Group (ASX:CAN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 70% Share Price Gain

Cann Group Limited (ASX:CAN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 15% in the last month. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. In the last three years the share price is up, 70%: better than the market.

See our latest analysis for Cann Group

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Given that Cann Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.





You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

ASX:CAN Earnings and Revenue Growth July 7th 2020

If you are thinking of buying or selling Cann Group stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Cann Group shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 55%. The market shed around 6.6%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 19% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cann Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Cann Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.