Cann-IS Capital Corp. Announces Resumption of Trading

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cann-Is Capital Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: NIS.P), a capital pool company under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (“CPC Policy”), announces that it will resume trading on September 11, 2020. The Corporation is evaluating acquisition opportunities with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.



The Corporation also announces that it will be holding an annual and special meeting of shareholders on November 10, 2020.

About Cann-Is Capital Corp.

The Corporation has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than a minimum amount of cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC Policy, as defined in the final prospectus, until Completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the Corporation will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

Jonathan Graff, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (416) 862-3558

Email: jonathan@graffcapital.com

