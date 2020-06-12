Cann American Corp. Announces New Website

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2020 / Cann American Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNA) is pleased to announce the launch of a new company website.

As the company continues its growth strategy and entertains increased business interests it was long overdue to launch a formal website. The new web address is: www.cannamericancorp.com

The company will also have several key announcements in the days and weeks to come that we believe will benefit our overall market reach as well as shareholder value.

Stated CEO, Jason Black: "Since starting off as a small private company over 5 years ago, we were able to do fairly well with established contacts and networks. But looking into the future of building national and possibly international brands, it became past time to up our web presence in order to convey who we are and what we do. I've enjoyed the bragging right long enough that I've been able to accomplish this much without even having a site but it's time to move forward as we embrace expansion and position ourselves for the possibility of further cannabis legalization this election cycle."

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact: Jason Black

contact@cannamericancorp.com

SOURCE: Canamed4Pets, Inc.





