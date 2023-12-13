Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.03

The board of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of January, with investors receiving CA$0.03 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.9%, which is around the industry average.

Canlan Ice Sports' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, Canlan Ice Sports was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 9.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 61%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.08 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.12. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.1% over that duration. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Over the past five years, it looks as though Canlan Ice Sports' EPS has declined at around 9.1% a year. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

Our Thoughts On Canlan Ice Sports' Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Canlan Ice Sports has 5 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. Is Canlan Ice Sports not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.