Canisius wins 76-67 over Wofford

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Siem Uijtendaal had 19 points in Canisius' 76-67 win against Wofford in the Northern Classic on Friday night.

Uijtendaal added nine rebounds and seven steals for the Golden Griffins (3-2). TJ Gadsden scored 17 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Bryce Okpoh shot 6 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Terriers (2-3) were led in scoring by Dillon Bailey, who finished with 20 points. Chase Cormier added 17 points for Wofford. Chase Martin also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press