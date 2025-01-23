Canisius plays Sacred Heart after McMillan's 31-point performance

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-12, 2-5 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (2-16, 2-5 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius plays Sacred Heart after Paul McMillan IV scored 31 points in Canisius' 78-67 victory against the Fairfield Stags.

The Golden Griffins have gone 1-6 in home games. Canisius is 1-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

The Pioneers are 2-5 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Canisius averages 64.2 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 75.4 Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart averages 74.2 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 79.1 Canisius gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Benard is averaging 4.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Golden Griffins. McMillan is averaging 20.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games.

Mekhi Conner is averaging eight points, 5.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Pioneers. Tanner Thomas is averaging 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 24.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

