Canfor shuts down operations in Chetwynd, B.C., cutting more jobs in forestry industry

Canfor has announced it is closing its sawmill and pellet plants in Chetwynd, B.C., although the company has not said how many jobs will be lost. Chetwynd is home to about 3,000 people. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC - image credit)

Canfor has announced the permanent closure of its operations in Chetwynd, B.C., creating further challenges for workers in the forestry industry.

The company announced the closure of both its sawmill and pellet plants as part of what it calls a restructuring of its operations in the province.

Canfor did not immediately say how many people are expected to lose their jobs in the northeastern B.C. community, about 300 kilometres northeast of Prince George and 100 kilometres west of Dawson Creek. Chetwynd is home to about 3,000 people.

About 300 kilometres west of Prince George, in Houston, Canfor is also temporarily closing its sawmill to redevelop the site to become "a globally competitive manufacturing facility," aimed at producing "high value products from the sustainable timber supply in the region," the company said in a release.

Dwindling fibre supply

The announcements comes two weeks to the day after Canfor announced the loss of 300 jobs as it phases out one of its pulp lines in Prince George.

In all cases, the company blamed dwindling long-term fibre supply for the changes as the amount of accessible timber available for harvest declines.

"We are making these difficult but necessary decisions to create a more sustainable operating footprint in B.C.," president Don Kayne said in a written statement.

"Our goal is to match our mill capacity with the economically available fibre for harvest to enhance our ability to compete and to operate throughout the market cycles."

The reasons behind the reduced supply have been blamed on a number of factors, including fallout from the mountain pine beetle, forest fires and forestry management practices employed by companies focused on short-term profitability over long-term sustainability.

Other companies have been reducing operations as well. Earlier this week, both Tolko Industries and Sinclair Forest Products announced further curtailments at operations throughout the province's Interior and north, impacting more than 700 employees.

In response, the B.C. government has made several announcements supporting the forest industry, including a $90-million manufacturing jobs fund, $50 million to access hard-to-reach fibre in fire-damaged regions and a $4.5-million investment to help re-open a Vancouver Island pulp and paper mill.