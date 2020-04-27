Canfor Pulp Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, April 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX:CFX.TO - News) announces, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 57,274,396 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 87.8% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director Votes For Percentage of Votes

For Conrad A. Pinette 55,398,537 96.95% Stan E. Bracken-Horrocks 52,806,353 92.42% John R. Baird 53,739,218 94.05% William W. Stinson 53,782,714 94.12% Dieter Jentsch 56,604,977 99.06% Donald B. Kayne 55,822,665 97.69%

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The above figures are based on proxies voted for and percentage of votes for at the meeting.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ("Canfor Pulp" or "CPPI") is a leading global supplier of pulp and paper products with operations in the central interior of British Columbia ("BC") employing approximately 1,300 people throughout the organization. Canfor Pulp owns and operates three mills in Prince George, BC with a total capacity of 1.1 million tonnes of Premium Reinforcing Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft ("NBSK") Pulp and 140,000 tonnes of kraft paper, as well as one mill in Taylor, BC with an annual production capacity of 220,000 tonnes of Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp ("BCTMP"). Canfor Pulp is the largest North American and one of the largest global producers of market NBSK Pulp. CPPI shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFX. For more information visit canfor.com.

