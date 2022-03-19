Canes’ Nino Niederreiter to have hearing with NHL Player Safety for slashing incident

Chip Alexander
·1 min read
Karl B DeBlaker/AP
Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter will have a hearing Saturday with NHL Player Safety for slashing Washington’s Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday’s game, the league announced.

Niederreiter was knocked into the Capitals bench during the first period of the Canes’ 4-3 shootout loss. His helmet dislodged, Niederreiter took a swipe with his stick and hit Jonsson-Fjallby near the visor as linesman Bryan Pancich was trying to push Niederreiter toward the Canes bench.

Niederreiter was called for a slashing penalty and the Caps were assessed a bench minor for unsportsmanlike conduct at 13:50 of the period.

The Canes, who have lost their last three games, host the New York Rangers on Sunday and face the Tampa Bay Lighting on Tuesday at PNC Arena.

Carolina forward Jordan Martinook was injured Thursday in the game at Toronto and replaced in the lineup Friday by rookie Seth Jarvis, who scored twice. If Niederreiter is suspended and Martinook unable to return, the Canes could call up a forward from the Chicago Wolves of the AHL or use seven defensemen if Tony DeAngelo can return from injury Sunday.

