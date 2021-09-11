Canes fans use American flag to save falling stray cat at Miami-Appalachian State game

The biggest winners of the first quarter at the Miami Hurricanes’ home opener against the Appalachian State Mountaineers were a group of fans who used an American flag to save a stray cat as it fell from the upper level at Hard Rock Stadium.

Somehow, a cat found its way into up in the upper level at the Miami Gardens stadium and wound up clinging to a railing, very literally hanging on for dear life. Fans took notice of the cat and set up beneath it, stretching out an American flag to catch the cat as it fell down into the lower levels.

Fans in the corner of the stadium near the Hurricanes’ locker room erupted into cheers to celebrate the heroic maneuver.

@CanesFootball fans are live savers! Literally! And @canesvoice can give play by play to just about anything.

Well this may be the craziest thing I've seen at a college football game #HardRockCat

The scene played out right in front of Miami’s radio booth Joe Zagacki provided play-by-play of the rescue on WQAM.

The cat, it appeared, was not harmed during its fall. One fan held it into the air as the crowd cheered around him to celebrate the successful rescue mission.