Canelo vs Saunders fight purse: How much will super middleweights earn?

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez takes on Billy Joe Saunders in a highly-anticipated super middleweight meeting in Texas this weekend.

Unified super middleweight titleholder Canelo (55-1-2, 37 KOs) carries a six-fight winning run into the clash, having suffered his sole career loss in 2013 when he was beaten by Floyd Mayweather on points, with a draw against Gennadiy Golovkin in 2016 the only hiccough in the 30-year-old’s record since then.

Saunders, meanwhile, enters the main-event meeting with an undefeated record (30-0, 14 KOs). The Briton’s last outing was a unanimous-decision victory over Martin Murray in December.

Can the southpaw, 31, put a dent in the legacy of the Mexican superstar?

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight:

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 8 May.

The ring walks can be expected to get under way shortly after the national anthems at approximately 3:40am BST on Sunday morning, based on Eddie Hearn confirming the fight is scheduled to start at 4am BST.

Where is it?

The fight will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

How can I watch it?

The bout will stream on subscription service DAZN in the UK.

Odds

Alvarez: 1/5 - Knockout: 11/10. Points: 13/8

Saunders: 4/1 - Knockout: 14/1. Points: 5/1

Draw: 20/1

How much will the fighters earn?

Per Sportekz, Canelo is expected to earn a guaranteed $15million for the fight, while Saunders will make $2.5m. Canelo is also reportedly due to earn 60 per cent of the pay-per-view share, with Saunders receiving 40 per cent.

Prediction

It will be intriguing to see whether southpaw Saunders has the ability to frustrate Canelo, who is incredibly slick and technical. The enigmatic Saunders shouldn’t be counted out by any means, though the safe bet is on Canelo finding a path to victory over the course of 12 rounds. Canelo via decision.

Undercard

Elwin Soto vs Katsunari Takayama – WBO light flyweight title

Kieron Conway vs Souleymane Cissokho – WBA inter-continental super welterweight title

Frank Sanchez vs Nagy Aguilera

Keyshawn Davis vs Jose Antonio Meza

Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs Xavier Wilson

Kelvin Davis vs Jan Marsalek

