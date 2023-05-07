Canelo vs Ryder LIVE: Latest fight updates and results

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez fights John Ryder in Guadalajara tonight, defending the undisputed super-middleweight titles in a long-awaited homecoming.

The fight is Canelo’s first in Mexico since 2011, and his first outing since a points victory over Gennady Golovkin in September. Canelo, 32, retained his belts in that bout to round out a trilogy with Golovkin, and to bounce back from his first loss in nine years – a points defeat by light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Another victory tonight would only build excitement for the rematch against the Russian.

Meanwhile, Ryder enters Mexico as the WBO interim champion, having beaten Zach Parker last time out. Parker suffered a broken hand in the fourth round in November, as Ryder recorded a fourth straight win. Prior to that contest, the Briton’s biggest victory was a decision win against Daniel Jacobs last February. The 34-year-old is undoubtedly the underdog in tonight’s main event but is determined to prove the doubters wrong.

Meanwhile, Canelo is seeking an emphatic win not only to remain champion but also to stay on track for a rematch with Bivol.

Follow live updates below. Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.

Canelo vs Ryder LIVE

Canelo vs Ryder: Fighters make predictions

02:28 , Jack Rathborn

Canelo: “I’m going to win, either way. A knockout or a decision.”

Ryder: “My arm getting raised, with all those belts round my arms. That’s how I see it.”

(EPA)

Canelo vs Ryder: Gollaz and Spark exchange bombs in 7th!

02:24 , Jack Rathborn

Story continues

What a fight!

Spark piling on the pressure now and looks on the brink of a stoppage.

But Gollaz hurls an ugly hook and catches the Aussie clean, both men emptying the tank.

Three more rounds, this is surely ending prematurely given the intensity of the last couple of rounds.

Steve Spark is SWINGING. 👊#CaneloRyder is LIVE on DAZN PPV in the US and Canada and available as part of your regular subscription in selected territories. pic.twitter.com/L0F45GihVJ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 7, 2023

Canelo vs Ryder: Gollaz lands knockdown of Spark in sixth round!

02:19 , Jack Rathborn

Down goes Spark!

A body shot from Gollaz, Spark is hurt!

Now Gollaz pours on the punishment in the sixth round, can he finish this?

A brutal round with Spark firing back on instinct, some tremendous shots, including Gollaz’s uppercuts on the inside.

Canelo vs Ryder: Both fighters relax backstage

02:14 , Jack Rathborn

Canelo pulling on his white and green boots backstage in the dressing room.

Ryder, instead, remains on the sofa, scanning his phone and joking with his team.

Both men still very relaxed.

Spark is looking to finish this in the fifth! Gollaz absorbs more punishment but replies with intent too.

This fight is as advertised!

Canelo vs Ryder: Spark on top against Gollaz on undercard

02:10 , Jack Rathborn

Spark is landing the heavier shots and Golllaz’s face now has a red filter across it from the accumulation of those smart shots.

Spark is even punching through with the jab, he’s growing in confidence as we hit the fourth round.

A look to later on this evening and up next is a cracker!

Julio Cesar Martinez is back, defending his WBC flyweight title, against Ronal Batista. Martinez is always entertaining and one of the more aggressive fighters in the sport.

Canelo vs Ryder: Gollaz battles Spark on undercard

02:00 , Jack Rathborn

Gollaz and Spark exchanging power punches from the first bell.

This one caught fire in a hurry!

Spark, especially, is unloading and adding real menace to those combinations. A tasty opener!

(REUTERS)

Canelo vs Ryder: Nathan Rodriguez MD Alexander Mejia

01:55 , Jack Rathborn

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Canelo vs Ryder

01:50 , Jack Rathborn

It’s Gabriel Gollaz vs Stevie Spark up next in a super lightweight contest.

This could be a contender to steal the show!

Expect fireworks here.

(EPA)

Canelo vs Ryder

01:46 , Jack Rathborn

Canelo very relaxed backstage in his dressing room.

Some PDA with his wife Fernanda Gomez.

Some very different emotions in a few hours when he meets Ryder in the ring in front of more than 50,000 Mexican fans.

(Getty Images)

Canelo vs Ryder: Bivol makes prediction

01:42 , Jack Rathborn

One interested observer tonight: Dmitry Bivol.

The WBA light heavyweight champion of the world could rematch Canelo later this year.

And the Russian is expecting a masterclass from his rival!

On paper John Ryder is tailor-made for Canelo. Don't expect big surprise but fireworks should be there for sure - hometown favorite master boxer against underdog with big cojones #caneloryder — Dmitry Bivol (@bivol_d) May 6, 2023

Canelo vs Ryder: Rodriguez remains undefeated on undercard

01:38 , Jack Rathborn

The cards read: 95-95, 96-93, 96-94.

Nathan Rodriguez edges one and remains undefeated, moving to 11-0.

Canelo vs Ryder

01:24 , Jack Rathborn

Nathan Rodriguez is currently taking on Alexander Mejia.

The crowd is filling up at the Estadio Akron in Jalisco, Mexico.

Rodriguez is just 18 years of age and 10-0 entering this bout.

The American has started his career at an intense pace just like the headline act tonight, of course.

Canelo, 58-2-2 now at 32 years of age, made his debut at just 15 in 2005.

Canelo vs Ryder brings opportunity to rewrite history

01:16 , Jack Rathborn

Canelo vs Ryder is here and tonight could be a historic day for British boxing.

Ryder will hope to write his name into history books with a stunning upset.

And with it the beginning of the end to one of the most glittering careers in the sport’s history.

But Canelo knows a seriously impressive performance only builds excitement for what’s to come after defeat to Dmitry Bivol last year.

If John Ryder can somehow defy all logic and beat Canelo tonight. It ranks as one of the best wins home or away for any British fighter. Not no1 as nothing will top Honeyghan beating Curry, but it will rival the others, even Stracey’s win against the great Napoles — Barry Jones (@BarryJonesBox) May 6, 2023

Canelo vs Ryder LIVE

01:00 , Alex Pattle

Our live fight updates will begin very shortly!

Canelo vs Ryder LIVE

Sunday 7 May 2023 00:45 , Alex Pattle

Half-heartedly, Saul Alvarez raised his left arm, sweat sliding over the ink portrait of his daughter Emily. He chewed his tongue in anticipation. The eyes, though, rarely deceive. Their vacancy and wandering gaze betrayed the truth that “Canelo” knew: He was beaten.

It was not the first time, and there have been occasions in his long and increasingly illustrious career in which the Mexican has known the same truth but seen himself named a winner anyway. Still, hearing another man’s name echo around an arena at the end of 12 rounds – or any number – is a rarity for Canelo. And on this Cinco de Mayo weekend, 2022, there was to be no reprieve for the undisputed super-middleweight champion. Eyes glinting, Dmitry Bivol punched his right fist into the air, the victor “by unanimous decision, still undefeated, and still the WBA light-heavyweight champion of the world”.

For the first time since Canelo’s 2013 loss to Floyd Mayweather, the only other defeat of his professional career, the Mexican was tasked with rebuilding. That rebuild is still ongoing, and it continues tonight – 364 days since that loss to Bivol – when Canelo returns home to face John Ryder.

Full article on what may be next for the Mexican, if he wins tonight:

The shadow of Dmitry Bivol looms over Canelo vs Ryder

Canelo vs Ryder LIVE

Sunday 7 May 2023 00:30 , Alex Pattle

More from Steve Bunce:

“Back in 1993, I was in the majestic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City for a similar homecoming fight. There was a record paid attendance of 132,247 on the day for Julio Cesar Chavez. It was a truly unforgettable night, an atmosphere of pure love and devotion and cheap beer.

“There was also an edge to the giant crowd that night; they had come for a Chavez win, and they had come for blood. Chavez obliged, stopping Greg Haugen in five rounds. Haugen was rescued by the referee, saved from any more of Chavez’s punches, but he was not spared from the anger and hate in the crowd.

“Ryder knows it will be serious this evening. And so does Canelo.”

Full article:

Blood, beers and tears: What to expect from Canelo’s homecoming

Canelo vs Ryder LIVE

Sunday 7 May 2023 00:15 , Alex Pattle

It has become a painful cliche, the Rocky reference in a boxing narrative. In the case of John Ryder, it would also be a painful disservice, much as he acknowledges the underdog tag hanging around his neck this evening. Yet it is Ryder himself who makes the reference, and the specific parallels that he draws are admittedly apt.

“Rocky IV would be my favourite,” the Londoner tells The Independent. “Ivan Drago, Russia, Christmas Day.” Tonight, it will be Canelo, Mexico, Cinco de Mayo weekend. “I suppose this is my Rocky moment, going to Mexico to get those titles.”

Ryder, for what it’s worth, is not a man to be awed by any opponent, environment or occasion. That will stand him in good stead in the humidity of Guadalajara, and the intensity of the Estadio Akron, where 50,000 Mexicans will scream for Canelo until their vocal cords tear. It will stand Ryder in good stead when the first bell sounds, and his bid to dethrone the undisputed super-middleweight champion begins – in the champion’s hometown, on one of Mexico’s most important days of the year.

Exclusive interview:

John Ryder on Canelo challenge: ‘He’s the boss level, who’s next?’

Canelo vs Ryder LIVE

Sunday 7 May 2023 00:00 , Alex Pattle

Here’s Steve Bunce on tonight’s fight:

“John Ryder is not a fool and knows exactly what he will be facing once the ring walks, introductions and niceties have been completed tonight here in Guadalajara.

“Ryder will pause with the referee and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez for a second in the centre of the ring, before the bell sounds to delight 50,000 fanatics in the Estadio Akron. Ryder swears he is prepared for the noise and emotion and he has so far not flinched under Canelo’s ice-cold stare.

“Canelo has been called the boxing king of Mexico, this fight is his long, long overdue homecoming after 12 years on the road, and here in Guadalajara, it feels like a coronation is about to close the city down.”

Full article:

If John Ryder is to beat Canelo, he will have to do it the hard way

Canelo vs Ryder LIVE

Saturday 6 May 2023 23:45 , Alex Pattle

Here is tonight’s card in full (subject to late changes):

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (C) vs John Ryder (WBA [Super], WBC, IBF and WBO super-middleweight titles)

Julio Cesar Martinez (C) vs Ronal Batista (WBC flyweight title)

Steve Spark (C) vs Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (WBA Intercontinental super-lightweight title)

Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs Alexander Mejia (featherweight)

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Ricards Bolotniks (super-middleweight)

Bek Nurmaganbet vs Argenis Espana (super-middleweight)

Lawrence King vs Elio German Rafael (super-welterweight)

Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs Johan Rodriguez Arreguin (super-featherweight)

Abilkhan Amankul vs Jesus Moroyoqui Palomares (middleweight)

Carlos Emiliano Rojo vs Fabian Trejo Rivera (super-welterweight)

Jesus Larios vs Alejandro Curiel (featherweight)

Who is fighting on the Canelo vs Ryder undercard tonight?

Canelo vs Ryder LIVE

Saturday 6 May 2023 23:30 , Alex Pattle

Tonight’s event will stream live on subscription service Dazn in the UK and worldwide, and on Dazn pay-per-view in the US and Canada.

How to watch Canelo vs Ryder online and on TV tonight

Canelo vs Ryder LIVE

Saturday 6 May 2023 23:15 , Alex Pattle

Here are your important timings for tonight:

The main card is scheduled to begin at 12am BST (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET this evening), and ring walks for the main event are expected at approximately 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET tonight).

We’ll have live fight updates for you from 1am BST.

What time does Canelo vs Ryder start in UK and US tonight?

Canelo vs Ryder LIVE

Saturday 6 May 2023 23:00 , Alex Pattle

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez fights John Ryder in Guadalajara tonight, defending the undisputed super-middleweight titles in a long-awaited homecoming.

The fight is Canelo’s first in Mexico since 2011, and his first outing since a points victory over Gennady Golovkin in September. Canelo, 32, retained his belts in that bout to round out a trilogy with Golovkin, and to bounce back from his first loss in nine years – a points defeat by light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.

Meanwhile, Ryder enters Mexico as the WBO interim champion, having beaten Zach Parker last time out. Parker suffered a broken hand in the fourth round in November, as Ryder recorded a fourth straight win. Prior to that contest, the Briton’s biggest victory was a decision win against Daniel Jacobs last February. The 34-year-old is undoubtedly the underdog in tonight’s main event but is determined to prove the doubters wrong.

Meanwhile, Canelo is seeking an emphatic win not only to remain champion but also to stay on track for a rematch with Bivol.