Canelo vs Rocky Fielding: Time of fight, when and where, how can I watch, why is Alvarez not fighting Golovkin?

Rocky Fielding will attempt to pull off one of the biggest upsets in the history of boxing when he defends his WBA (Regular) super middleweight world title against Canelo Alvarez in New York this weekend.

Alvarez, a multiple-time world champion in two weight classes, is stepping up to 168lb after twice fighting Gennady Golovkin in middleweight unification fights. They drew the first before Canelo won a contentious majority decision in the second.

The Mexican is determined to become a three-weight world champion and has vowed to knock Fielding out. “I'm going to give everything in the ring, and I'm always going to look for the KO as I do in my fights,” he said earlier this week.

Fielding won his title after stopping the previously unbeaten German Tyrone Zeuge in Germany five months ago and has recorded six straight victories since suffering a first-round knockout loss to Callum Smith in 2015.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the fight?

The fight is this weekend: Saturday 15 December.

Where is it?

The fight takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, so it promises to be either a very late night or very early morning for UK fight fans.

madison-square-garden.jpg

Madison Square Garden stages the contest (Getty)

Where can I watch it?

The fight will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Coverage begins at 11pm GMT.

What have they been saying?

Canelo: “Winning by a KO is always impressive. I am preparing to make the best of it in this fight by any way, by any means necessary. I'm going to give everything in the ring, and I'm always going to look for the KO as I do in my fights.

“It's very important to be on that list of about 10 Mexicans to become three-division world champions, to enter history. That's why I'm here taking on this important fight, and it's important that we win this title.”

Who is on the undercard?

It’s a stacked card.

katie-taylor.jpg

Katie Taylor is back in action (Getty)

Ireland’s Katie Taylor is back in action, defending her IBF and WBA lightweight titles in a fight with undefeated WBC super-featherweight champion, Eva Wahlstrom.

Just like in the main event, Wahlstrom is stepping up a division in an attempt to win the titles.

Sadam Ali is back in action after his defeat to Jaime Munguia, taking on Mauricio Herrera. David Lemieux, who stopped Ireland’s Gary O’Sullivan inside one round in September, meanwhile fights Tureano Johnson.

The co-main event is a potential thriller between IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer and Francisco Fonseca, whose only career loss came to Gervonta Davis on the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor undercard last year.

Canelo vs Fielding

Full fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs Rocky Fielding - WBA World Super-Middleweight title

Tevin Farmer vs Francisco Fonseca - IBF Super-Featherweight title

David Lemieux vs Tureano Johnson - 12 rounds Middleweight

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs TBA - 10 rounds Super-Lightweight

Sadam Ali vs Mauricio Herrera - 10 rounds Welterweight

Katie Taylor vs Eva Wahlstrom - IBF/WBA World Lightweight Titles

Odds

Canelo to win: 1/20

Fielding to win: 9/1

Draw: 33/1

