Canelo vs Plant live stream: How to watch pay-per-view fight online and on TV in UK tonight

Canelo Alvarez battles Caleb Plant in a massive super-middleweight title showdown in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The IBF title - held by Plant since 2019 - is the last elusive step on pound-for-pound supremo Canelo’s road to becoming the undisputed king at 168lbs.

And the four-weight world champion will be the overwhelming favourite to take that final jump this weekend at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, having added the WBO gold to his WBA and WBC belts with a brutal stoppage of Billy Joe Saunders earlier this year.

There is plenty of animosity between these two rivals, with their simmering feud properly igniting at last month’s first face-off that came to blows.

How to watch Canelo vs Plant

TV channel: In the UK, Canelo vs Plant is available to watch live on pay-per-view via BT Sport Box Office at a cost of £19.95. The ring walk is scheduled for around 4am GMT, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Live stream: Those that have purchased the fight can also watch live online via the website or BT Sport Box Office app.

