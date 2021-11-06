Canelo vs Plant LIVE: Latest results, updates and build-up to undisputed world title fight

Canelo Alvarez poses on the scale during his official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena (Getty)

Canelo Alvarez battles Caleb Plant with all four world titles at super-middleweight on the line as the sport prepares to crown an undisputed champion at 168 pounds for the first time in history.

There is immense skill on display in Las Vegas tonight, while there is also bad blood between the pair, after the Mexican swiped at the American as a brawl broke out at a press conference in the build-up.

Alvarez, the No 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport according to many, holds the WBA Super, WBC and WBO belts, while ‘Sweethands’ Plant possesses the IBF strap, with the four-weight world champion unusually riled in the build-up and failing to hide his contempt towards the Nashville native.

Friday’s weigh-in showed two consummate professionals in immense shape, with Canelo (56-1, 38 KOs) coming in bang on the 168-pound limit, while Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) was a pound under. They both possess good form, too, with Canelo destroying Billy Joe Saunders in eight rounds last time out in May, while Plant had too much for Caleb Truax, claiming a unanimous decision in January, and the winner here will carve out a piece of history to stand tall alongside some of the all-time greats of the division such as Roy Jones Jr, Andre Ward and Carl Froch.

There is an intriguing undercard too, including: Anthony Dirrell vs Marcos Hernandez, Rey Vargas vs Leonardo Baez and Elvis Rodriguez vs Juan Pablo Romero - we’ll be sure to be across all those fights with results and build-up to the highly-anticipated main event with analysis and reaction along the way:

Canelo vs Plant

Canelo and Plant battle to become the first undisputed world champion at super-middleweight in the sport’s history

The Mexican weighs in at exactly 168 pounds, while Plant tips the scales slightly under the limit at 167 pounds

22:20 , Jack Rathborn

Cliches in boxing are as old and worn as the blood-stained canvases on which they were first spoken, but even under the tawdry lights in Las Vegas, they still tend to shine true. Admittedly, when compared to the pantheon of Muhammad Ali quotes and the fictitious bible of Rocky Balboa, Canelo Alvarez’s “No Boxing, No Life” motto is distinctly and succinctly unremarkable, and yet that is somewhat fitting for the dominant superstar of this generation.

When Alvarez faces Caleb Plant in the early hours of Sunday morning at the MGM Grand – 16 years after turning professional and a decade since first becoming a world champion – it will mark another milestone in a career not just of immense success but astonishing longevity. After all, if only a precious few fighters will ever complete the ascent from a dingy gym to boxing’s peak, a far smaller proportion are able to sustain those heights. It’s only natural that, in a brutal sport that bears such grave risks, recognition and wealth should appease the fire that forged the path out of the wilderness.

What makes Alvarez so unique in the modern day is that, although boxing might have offered a form of protection from the bullies in Guadalajara, who taunted his ginger hair, freckles and fair skin, it was never an escape. There is an inclination to see the sport’s protagonists as young men seeking refuge, but the love Alvarez felt when he first stepped in a ring hasn’t diminished. He is one of the world’s wealthiest athletes, aligned with a fleet of designer brands and boasting a motorcade of luxury sportscars. And yet, since suffering the sole defeat of his career against Floyd Mayweather in 2014, he has beaten 14 different opponents and gleaned fragments of skill from each. The version of Alvarez who faces Plant will be the most refined, explosive and deadly the public has ever seen.

Truax gives Canelo vs Plant prediction

22:10 , Jack Rathborn

Caleb Truax, who once beat James DeGale and recently fought Caleb Plant in a points defeat in January, has offered up his own views on how the fight will unfold tonight.

Plant defended his IBF title against Truax in January, winning every single round on all three judges’ scorecards in Los Angeles, with the Minnesotan admitting the champion has one of the best jabs he has ever faced, which could be crucial tonight if an upset is to materialise.

Canelo vs Plant: Odds

22:00 , Jack Rathborn

- Canelo to win: 1/12

- Canelo to win on points: 9/4

- Canelo to win by knockout: 1/2

- Plant to win: 6/1

- Plant to win on points: 10/1

- Plant to win by knockout: 12/1

- Draw: 25/1

Canelo defends himself after Plant insults over PEDs

21:50 , Jack Rathborn

Canelo then replied: “Don’t make excuses before the fight,” before Plant added: “You’re a cheater. You got suspended for six months.”

Canelo wrapped up the war of words by saying: “Say whatever you say; I’ll see you 6 November.”

The pair then came face-to-face for the first time, with Alvarez pushing Plant away before the American swung a punch, which the Mexican slipped. Canelo then through a short punch of his own before they were pulled apart by security.

Plant riles Canelo over failed drugs test

21:40 , Jack Rathborn

Canelo and Plant dramatically swung punches at each other after the Mexican was labelled a “drug cheat” in a highly intense first face-off.

Plant said: “You’re going to find out the same time everybody else finds out. And you know when they found out? When it was too late. That’s when they found out, and that’s exactly when you’re going to find out.

“Mark my words, b***h. And you’re a b***h, too,” he then said as he directed his attention towards Canelo’s trainer Eddy Reynoso.

Speaking to Canelo once more, he continued: “What the f*** are you going to do? F*** you. And you’re a drug cheat. So tell me something. Oscar Valdez tests positive for something and not get suspended for six months. But he [Canelo] get test positive for something and gets suspended for six months, and somehow he’s not a drug cheat?”

21:30 , Jack Rathborn

Canelo Alvarez attempts to add yet another chapter to his legacy when he faces Caleb Plant in a rare four-belt unification in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Mexican, widely considered boxing’s best current fighter, enters the ring for the 60th time as a professional and is heavily favoured against his unbeaten opponent.

Canelo defeated Billy Joe Saunders in an acrimonious bout earlier this year, landing a vicious uppercut in the eighth round that broke the Briton’s orbital bone.

Canelo Alvarez explains why Caleb Plant fight is ‘personal’

21:19 , Jack Rathborn

Canelo Alvarez has insisted his upcoming fight with Caleb Plant has taken on a different edge because the American “crossed the line” with some of his comments ahead of Saturday’s bout.

Alvarez will put his WBC, WBA, and WBO titles on the line as the Mexican superstar aims to become the first undisputed champion in the super middleweight division.

But while the contest against IBF holder Plant is historic for those reasons, Alvarez has revealed it has become “personal” as well after the two rivals clashed at a heated press conference to announce the fight in September.

