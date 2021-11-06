Canelo vs Plant LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Canelo vs Plant - LIVE!

Undisputed status is up for grabs in Las Vegas tonight with all four super-middleweight titles on the line at the iconic MGM Grand.

Boxing’s biggest superstar and pound-for-pound no1 Canelo Alvarez is the overwhelming favourite to become just the sixth male since 1988 to hold all four major belts in the same division.

The Mexican four-weight world champion has been in possession of the WBA and WBC belts since beating Callum Smith last December, while he added the WBO version with a brutal win over Billy Joe Saunders back in May.

Now all that remains is the IBF strap that has belonged to Caleb Plant since 2019, successfully defended on three occasions.

The American is a huge underdog in his quest to inflict just a second career defeat on the great Canelo, though he does not lack confidence and got under his rival’s skin during a fiery build-up to tonight’s showdown.

Elsewhere on Saturday’s main card, Anthony Dirrell takes on Marcos Hernandez, while Rey Vargas meets Leonardo Baez and Elvis Rodriguez battles Juan Pablo Romero.

Boxing schedule and results

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant

Anthony Dirrell vs Marcos Hernandez

Rey Vargas vs Leonardo Baez

Elvis Rodriguez vs Juan Pablo Romero

Follow Canelo vs Plant with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Canelo vs Plant prediction

22:25 , George Flood

The points defeat to Floyd Mayweather in 2013 remains the only loss of Canelo’s glittering career and he provided a sharp reminder - as if one was needed - of his awesome ability and power with a punishing stoppage of Saunders, who was left needing surgery on a broken eye socket and cheekbone amid questions over whether he will fight again.

Plant may be unbeaten in 22 professional contests to date and have a clear reach advantage as well as a steely determination and self-confidence, not to mention an incredibly tough path to this point, but he’s never fought anyone remotely close to this level before.

As much as it would be superb to see this feud explode into a memorable undisputed clash for the ages, what we seem very likely to get is a one-sided contest that Canelo dominates in trademark fashion, either coasting to a wide decision or pushing for an emphatic stoppage.

We’re going with Canelo by a stoppage in the middle rounds, likely with one of those bruising, trademark body shots, to become only the sixth undisputed boxing world champion since 1988.

How to watch Canelo vs Plant

22:24 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, Canelo vs Plant is available to watch live on pay-per-view via BT Sport Box Office at a cost of £19.95.

Live stream: Those that have purchased the fight can also watch live online via the website or BT Sport Box Office app.

Welcome to Canelo vs Plant LIVE coverage

22:15 , George Flood

Good evening and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport’s latest boxing LIVE coverage!

It’s a big one tonight from Las Vegas, with pound-for-pound king and bonafide superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez looking to take that final step on the road to undisputed status as he battles fellow super-middleweight world champion Caleb Plant in a huge showdown.

Stay tuned for all the build-up to tonight’s main event, which is expected at around 4am GMT, plus regular updates and results from the undercard!