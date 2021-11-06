Canelo vs Plant: UK fight time, date, undercard, prediction, ring walks and latest betting odds tonight

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant look to settle their rivalry in the ring this weekend with all four super-middleweight titles on the line in a huge undisputed showdown.

Boxing’s reigning pound-for-pound king and four-weight world champion from Mexico has held the WBA and WBC belts since defeating Callum Smith last December, retaining against Avni Yildirim before adding the WBO title by brutally stopping Billy Joe Saunders in Texas back in May.

Those victories have left Canelo - who has also held world titles at light-middleweight, middleweight and light-heavyweight during his illustrious career to date - just one shy of undisputed status with his eyes firmly fixed on the elusive IBF strap.

That has been held by Plant since 2019, with the unbeaten American defeating Jose Uzcategui before providing three successful defences against Mike Lee, Vincent Feigenbutz and former title-holder Caleb Truax. But he is a heavy underdog against arguably the planet’s top fighter.

There has been plenty of bad feeling between these two 168lbs champions in the build-up to fight night, with punches thrown at their chaotic face-off last month.

Plant was left with a cut under his right eye that thankfully was not serious enough to put the bout in jeopardy.

Canelo vs Plant fight card/undercard in full

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant

Anthony Dirrell vs Marcos Hernandez

Rey Vargas vs Leonardo Baez

Elvis Rodriguez vs Juan Pablo Romero

Jose Manuel Gomez vs Jose Antonio Meza

Rances Barthelemy vs Gustavo David Vittori

Joselito Velazquez vs Gilberto Mendoza

Jan Salvatierra vs Fernando Diaz

Canelo vs Plant date, start time, venue and ring walks

Canelo vs Plant takes place on Saturday November 6, 2021 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It will be a familiar overnight affair for British fight fans with the main event not due to commence until at least 4am GMT on Sunday morning.

The main card is due to start at approximately 1am GMT.

As ever, exact timings are dependent on the length of those undercard fights.

How to watch Canelo vs Plant

TV channel: In the UK, Canelo vs Plant is available to watch live on pay-per-view via BT Sport Box Office at a cost of £19.95.

Live stream: Those that have purchased the fight can also watch live online via the website or BT Sport Box Office app.

Canelo vs Plant fight prediction

The points defeat to Floyd Mayweather in 2013 remains the only loss of Canelo’s glittering career and he provided a sharp reminder - as if one was needed - of his awesome ability and power with a punishing stoppage of Saunders, who was left needing surgery on a broken eye socket and cheekbone amid questions over whether he will fight again.

Plant may be unbeaten in 22 professional contests to date and have a clear reach advantage as well as a steely determination and self-confidence, but he’s never fought anyone remotely close to this level before.

As much as it would be superb to see this feud explode into a memorable undisputed clash for the ages, what we seem very likely to get is a one-sided contest that Canelo dominates in trademark fashion, either coasting to a wide decision or pushing for an emphatic stoppage.

We’re going with Canelo by a stoppage in the middle rounds, likely with one of those bruising, trademark body shots, to become only the sixth undisputed boxing world champion since 1988.

Canelo vs Plant weigh-in

The final press conference took place on Wednesday, but there was to be no repeat of those previous scuffles as the two fighters did not engage in another face-off.

“You can see in his body language, Plant is an insecure person and that’s why he tried to do something different and land that hook. I don’t know what he was thinking,” Canelo said of their initial clash.

“Of course, Plant is a good fighter, a skilled fighter, a smart fighter. But it is nothing new to me. I am always totally switched on when these guys like Saunders and Plant make it personal.”

At the weigh-in, Plant came in at 167 pounds while Alvarez tipped the scale at 168, while there was one final heated face-off to light the touch paper ahead of Saturday night.

“I told him, ‘You will see tomorrow. It’s time.’ I don’t need to say anything. It’s time. He will feel something different, believe me,” Canelo said on Friday.

Plant, meanwhile, responded: “This is what I do, I was born for this, this is my destiny.”

Canelo vs Plant latest betting odds

Canelo to win: 1/12

Plant to win: 6/1

Draw: 25/1

Canelo to win via KO/TKO or DQ: 8/15

Canelo to win via decision/technical decision: 12/5

Plant to win via KO/TKO or DQ: 11/1

Plant to win via decision/technical decision: 11/1

