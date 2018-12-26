Canelo vs. Mayweather, other archived Alvarez fight replays, highlights on DAZN

Floyd Mayweather Jr. versus Canelo Alvarez took place on Sept. 14, 2013 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Mayweather, who was 44-0 with 26 KOs at the time, needed big names to square off with after agreeing to a landmark six-fight, 30-month deal worth at least $200 million with Showtime/CBS in early 2013 after leaving his long-time home at HBO. The first bout under the deal — a unanimous decision win against Robert Guerrero in May 2013 — underperformed at the box office, generating one million pay-per-view buys, which was the lowest for a Mayweather fight since he had fought Ricky Hatton in December 2007 and did 920,000 buys.

Stepping up to the plate was a 23-year-old, red-headed native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico — Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. Many, including Alvarez's promoter at Golden Boy Promotions, Oscar De La Hoya, proclaimed the young fighter to be the one to supplant Mayweather and Pacquiao as boxing's next mega star.

Alvarez, who was 42-0-1 with 31 KOs at the time, checked off the qualities needed to achieve the lofty expectations set by people. With movie star looks, a unique charisma even though he spoke little English and most importantly, the ability to fight, Canelo got his shot, pitting one undefeated boxer against another.

Alvarez previously fought on two of Mayweather's undercards. The first was in September 2011 as part of a split-site PPV. Mayweather scored the controversial fourth-round knockout of Victor Ortiz and Alvarez ran through Alfonso Gómez by sixth-round TKO in Los Angeles.

The second time around, Mayweather won a hard-fought unanimous decision over Miguel Cotto, while Alvarez defeated former world champion Shane Mosley by a lopsided unanimous decision. The card at the time was the second-largest buyrate for a Mayweather card, doing 1.5 million buys. Boxing pundits attributed the number to Alvarez once again being the co-headliner.

Seeing that and the value Alvarez brought to the table after 40,000 people packed the Alamodome in San Antonio to watch him defeat Austin Trout in April 2013, Mayweather, 36-years-old at the time, saw there was plenty of money to be made with the Mexican star, cementing the fight.

Mayweather's experience proved to be too much for Alvarez to overcome, leading to a decision victory in his favor. Relive the bout on DAZN.

Heading into his May 2012 fight with Shane Mosley, the knock on Alvarez was he faced below-level competition and needed to defeat a marquee name.

Enter Mosley, who had won four world titles in three different weight classes, beating Oscar De La Hoya twice and facing the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jr., Manny Pacquiao and Miguel Cotto.

Though Mosley entered 2-3-1 in his last six fights, he would give the 21-year-old Alvarez a test which was sorely needed. Alvarez (40-0-1, 29 KOs) passed it with flying colors, winning by a lopsided unanimous decision. He connected on 348 of 673 punches. Alvarez knew the experience gained was invaluable and would help him down the line in future bouts.

There were several questions heading into Alvarez's bout with Miguel Cotto for the WBC middleweight championship in November 2015: How would Alvarez handle the pressure of a big fight coming off his first career loss? What did he learn from losing the Mayweather fight? How he would handle fighting for the first time in his career above 154 pounds?

The questions were all answered, as we witnessed a more complete boxer, as Alvarez (46-1-1, 32 KOs) used his power effectively to propel him to a unanimous decision victory and becoming a two-division world champion.

