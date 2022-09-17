Canelo vs GGG 3: Start time, undercard, betting odds, prediction, purse and ring walks tonight

Matt Verri
·5 min read
Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin go head to head for the third time in a massive undisputed fight in Las Vegas tonight.

The arch-rivals first met in the ring five years ago in a unified middleweight bout, with the contest scored a draw in hugely controversial circumstances. Many thought ‘GGG’ had done enough to get the decision, with one judge ridiculed for scoring it 118-110 in Canelo’s favour.

The rematch took place almost exactly 12 months later and Canelo edged a majority decision to take his rival’s WBA, WBC and IBO belts. Again though it was not a truly definitive outcome, with many feeling that Golovkin was very hard done by once more.

Since then Canelo has become undisputed at super-middleweight after stopping Caleb Plant last year, with Billy Joe Saunders and Callum Smith among those beaten on the way.

The only thing seemingly capable of stopping Canelo’s rise through the boxing ranks has been size, though he did win the WBO light-heavyweight title with victory over Sergey Kovalev.

However, a return to the division proved one challenge too many, as he was beaten earlier this year by Dmitry Bivol. It was just the second defeat of his career, nine years after he lost on points to Floyd Mayweather.

Golovkin has had a somewhat more uneventful time of things since last facing Canelo with half as many bouts as the Mexican, though he has picked up the IBF and WBA middleweight world titles on the way.

He now gets his shot at the undisputed super-middleweight crown, even if he does go into the bout very much as the underdog.

Canelo vs GGG 3 date, start time, venue and ring walks

Canelo vs GGG 3 takes place tonight, September 17, 2022, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the USA.

The main fight card is scheduled to get underway at around 1am BST, so into Sunday morning UK time, with the ring walks for the main event at approximately 4am. As ever, this is subject to change depending on the fights on the undercard.

Canelo vs GGG 3 fight card/undercard in full

Before the focus turns to the undisputed bout between Canelo and Golovkin, there is plenty to look forward to on the undercard.

Jesse Rodriguez, who became a world champion at 22 earlier this year in sensational fashion, defends his WBC super-flyweight belt and his unbeaten record against Israel Gonzalez, who gets his fourth shot at a world title.

Gonzalez fell short on all three previous occasions, including against Britain’s Kal Yafai in Monaco in 2018, but two wins earlier this year have got him back into contention.

American Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams, the unbeaten middleweight with nine of his 11 wins coming by knockout, is up against Kieron Conway earlier in the night. The Brit has been out of the ring for almost a year, since his points victory over JJ Metcalf.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin

Jesse Rodriguez vs Israel Gonzalez

Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams vs Kieron Conway

Diego Pacheco vs Enrique Collazo

Ali Akhmedov vs Gabriel Rosado

Marc Castro vs Kevin Montiel

Aaron Aponte vs Fernando Molina

Anthony Herrera vs Delvin McKinley

How to watch Canelo vs GGG 3

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, tonight’s event is being broadcast live on DAZN pay per view.

Current subscribers to DAZN will have to pay £9.99 to watch, while it’s £17.98 for new customers. A subscription to DAZN currently costs £7.99 per month in the UK.

Live blog: Follow all the action tonight with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog of the entire card.

Canelo vs GGG 3 fight prediction

After two tight, controversial fights between two of the biggest names in the sport, a definitive outcome tonight to settle this rivalry once and for all would be the ideal result.

Despite some questionable scoring, there was barely anything to separate them on either occasion, though four years on from that second bout it is surely Canelo who has the advantage.

Golovkin is now 40 and will have to answer the question of how much he has left in the tank. Against Ryota Murata earlier this year he made a slow start and looked sluggish at times - a similar display in the early rounds against Canelo will not go unpunished.

Another all-action encounter is on the cards this weekend (Getty Images)
Canelo’s defeat to Bivol last time out will give Golovkin encouragement and certainly went some way to fading the Mexican’s aura of invincibility in the eyes of many.

However, it would be ridiculous to start doubting Canelo after a defeat to one of the very best light-heavyweights in the world. He came up short against the Russian, but back at super-middleweight there is every reason to expect Canelo’s best form to return with motivation at an all-time high against his biggest rival.

It promises to be a thrilling bout, neither fighter likely to take a backward’s step. At this stage of theirs careers Canelo looks set to have too much, even if the Mexican is unable to become the first fighter to knock Golovkin down or out.

Canelo to win on points.

Canelo vs GGG 3 purse

Canelo will reportedly earn £7million as a base pay rate for tonight’s main event, in addition to approximately £47.5m in the form of a pay-per-view bonus.

That compares to Golovkin’s £7m base rate and £30m PPV bonus.

Canelo vs GGG 3 weigh-in results

The weigh-in for the fight took place on Friday with Canelo weighing 167.4lbs, slightly below Golovkin’s official weight of 167.8lbs.

Canelo vs GGG 3 betting odds

Canelo to win: 1/7

Golovkin to win: 4/1

Draw: 18/1

Canelo to win by decision/technical decision: 5/6

Canelo to win by KO, TKO or DQ: 15/8

Golovkin to win by decision/technical decision: 7/1

Golovkin to win by KO, TKO or DQ: 9/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

