Canelo vs GGG 3 LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Canelo vs GGG 3 LIVE!

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin battle again in Las Vegas tonight in a titanic trilogy fight that has been some four years in the making. The Mexican puts the undisputed super-middleweight world titles on the line at T-Mobile Arena as one of boxing’s most enthralling modern rivalries is settled once and for all.

The first bout between these arch-rivals back in 2017 ended in a controversial split-decision draw, despite many feeling that Golovkin should have been handed the victory. Canelo marginally shaded the rematch one year later, though again there was preciously little to separate two pound-for-pound icons.

Since then, Canelo has become the sport’s first undisputed king at 168lbs and even become a world champion up at light-heavyweight, though his second venture to that level ended in only a second career defeat by Dmitry Bivol back in May. Golovkin, meanwhile, regained the IBF and IBO middleweight belts while adding the WBA version with victory over Ryota Murata in Japan in April.

An intriguing undercard tonight includes Jesse Rodriguez defending his WBC super-flyweight title against Israel Gonzalez, while Britain’s Kieron Conway meets Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams for the WBA International middleweight gold.

Boxing schedule and results

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3

Jesse Rodriguez vs Israel Gonzalez

Ali Akhmedov vs Gabriel Rosado

Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams vs Kieron Conway

Diego Pacheco bt Enrique Collazo

Marc Castro bt Kevin Montiel Mendoza

Aaron Aponte draw Fernando Molina

Anthony Herrera bt Delvin McKinley

Follow Canelo vs GGG 3 with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Canelo vs GGG 3 latest news

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Canelo vs GGG 3 timings

How to watch: DAZN pay per view

Standard Sport prediction

Undercard in full

Williams vs Conway

01:26 , George Flood

Round 2

Yeah, replays show that was a superb uppercut from Williams and it obviously made Conway think twice.

Williams vs Conway

01:25 , George Flood

Round 2

Conway has success early in the second with the backhand, but Williams begins to up the tempo and switch up his attacks, backing up Conway in the corner.

Story continues

The first impressive flurry comes from Williams, with Conway - who had been fighting well off the back foot up until now - caught against the ropes for too long.

Williams is closing the gap now and making Conway feel his power, with a warning of what is likely to come... a peach of a right uppercut landed flush.

He’s clearly under orders to ratchet up the intensity after an uncharacteristically quiet opening round.

Williams vs Conway

01:20 , George Flood

Round 1

Conway certainly has size on his side - he’s a big, big middleweight.

Not a bad start at all from Conway, who is working the angles well and digs in a couple of eye-catching blows to the body.

But he’s being walked down by Williams, who has landed a few solid shots of his own early doors as he sizes up his opponent and works behind the jab.

Both men land to the body well before the bell.

A positive start from Conway, but there is surely much, much more to come from Ammo.

Williams vs Conway

01:17 , George Flood

The first bell sounds and we are off and running with the main card in Las Vegas!

Can Conway spring an upset here, or will Williams continue his undefeated streak?

Let’s find out. You feel the Englishman will likely have to weather an early storm...

Williams vs Conway

01:15 , George Flood

Conway on his way to the ring as the crowd begins to build in Las Vegas, draped in a white robe with white gloves.

The undefeated Williams quickly follows, with garish tassled gold trunks and brown and gold gloves.

Explosive Houston southpaw ‘Ammo’ will be out for another highlight-reel knockout tonight as he looks to move up the levels.

We last saw Williams, who has been admirably open about his mental health struggles over the past year or so, in April, when he crushed Chordale Booker in the first round on the undercard of the Taylor-Serrano classic at Madison Square Garden.

Williams vs Conway opens main card

01:05 , George Flood

It’s almost time for the main card action in Las Vegas!

First up on the televised bill at T-Mobile Arena is Northampton’s Kieron Conway, who is fighting for the second time in as many months after stopping Gregory Trenel in Sheffield last month.

He also outpointed James Metcalf in Liverpool last October to bounce back from his second career defeat by Souleymane Cissokho on the Canelo-Saunders undercard in Texas.

He has a tough task ahead against undefeated American talent Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams, who is 11-0 with nine stoppages.

(Getty Images)

Hearn: Canelo vs Golovkin an “all-out war"

Sunday 18 September 2022 00:53 , George Flood

Here are Eddie Hearn’s fuller thoughts on a titanic main event from the DAZN boxing show this week...

“This is going to be an absolute all-out war. Gennady Golovkin, in his eyes, stone cold, ripped to shreds at 168 pounds, looked so good,” said the Matchroom chief.

“The last couple of fights, you see the cheekbones a little bit more at 160lbs. I’m telling you, this guy is ready for battle. And Canelo, you saw the shadow boxing after that. He’s ready to explode. This is going to be epic.

“Don’t forget; this guy has boxed Canelo Alvarez for 24 rounds. It’s not like we’re watching a fight, and we’re going, ‘Oh, I wonder if this guy is good enough to compete with him?’.

“A lot of people thought he won the first fight, and the second fight was razor-thin as well. This is going to be the same kind of fight. Canelo Alvarez, from the first bell, is going to be trying to knock Gennady Golovkin out.

“He may be reckless, he may be emotional, and if he is, Gennady Golovkin is going to be right in front of him, unloading his artillery on Canelo Alvarez as well. Honestly, back and forth, this is going to be absolutely brutal.”

(Getty Images)

Hearn predicts main event knockout

Sunday 18 September 2022 00:46 , George Flood

Hearn also shares his belief on DAZN that tonight’s huge main event is not going the distance.

That would be quite the surprise, given that neither Canelo nor Golovkin have ever been knocked down in their respective professional careers.

Sunday 18 September 2022 00:44 , George Flood

Eddie Hearn is positively beaming about the potential of young Matchroom charge Pacheco, who is a big puncher and just massive for the weight.

You’ll surely see him swiftly taken up the divisions if he can achieve success at 168lbs.

Hearn says he wants one more outing for Pacheco this year as he continues to go up the levels, possibly on the Chocolatito-Estrada trilogy undercard in December.

Watch: Pacheco easily stops Collazo

Sunday 18 September 2022 00:39 , George Flood

Pacheco drops and stops Collazo in round five

Sunday 18 September 2022 00:33 , George Flood

Pacheco continues to up the ante, turning up the heat further to punish a very tenative and hesistant Collazo... WHO IS DOWN WITH A MINUTE LEFT IN ROUND FIVE!

Collazo falls like a felled tree as he’s caught flush by a monster right hand upstairs and a volley of short shots to the body. Ouch.

He gets to his feet, but Pacheco smells blood and instantly swarms his opponent in a fierce flurry for the finish.

Collazo is being simply pummelled now by a succession of heavy shots and the referee eventually steps in to wave it off.

Emphatic from Pacheco, who moves to 16-0 as a 21-year-old with 13 knockouts. The biggest win of his young career to date!

And he picks up the WBC USNBC silver super-middleweight title in the process.

(Getty Images)

Pacheco vs Collazo

Sunday 18 September 2022 00:29 , George Flood

Pacheco steps up the tempo in the fourth, moving quicker to be able to get inside and uncork that stinging right hand.

One such right hurts Collazo midway through the round!

Pacheco is looking looser now, trying to step on the gas and keep finding the target with his right - both leading and on the counter.

Collazo is firmly second best here but he’s also awkward, durable and not always easy to hit. He wants to make this a slow, war of attrition.

Pacheco definitely upping the work rate now...

Pacheco vs Collazo

Sunday 18 September 2022 00:25 , George Flood

It’s not thrilling by any means, but Pacheco is in control despite not landing too much of note so far.

The older and more experienced Collazo clearly wants to further reduce the tempo of this rather mundane contest to a snail’s pace and lands a nice enough right hand of his own.

Pacheco is going to the body well with the head out of reach, producing another strong right hand before the bell at the end of round three.

(Getty Images)

Pacheco vs Collazo

Sunday 18 September 2022 00:20 , George Flood

Pacheco’s skill is obvious as he feints to the body and then drives in a right hand that lands upstairs.

He’s the aggressor on the front foot, patiently probing and waiting for another opening to present itself.

Collazo, meanwhile, is content to be on the back foot and attempt to counter when possible.

Another stiff right hand finds the mark from Pacheco - trained by Jose Benavidez Sr - after a familiar slow period of tenative jabbing.

Not much action at all so far, but definitely 2-0 Pacheco.

Pacheco vs Collazo

Sunday 18 September 2022 00:17 , George Flood

A quiet opening round as both men focus on working the other out behind the jab.

Nothing substantial of note landed in the opening three minutes.

Tentative stuff early on, though Pacheco will surely want to start moving through the gears sooner rather than later.

This is a scheduled 10-rounder, by the way.

Pacheco vs Collazo

Sunday 18 September 2022 00:11 , George Flood

Pacheco is 15-0 and huge for a super-middleweight, standing at 6ft 4ins with enormous reach.

Tonight is a big step up for the 21-year-old, who is matched with Puerto Rico’s experienced London 2012 Olympian Collazo.

British fight fans may remember Pacheco from the Joshua-Ruiz II undercard in 2019, when he emphatically knocked out Selemani Saidi in the first round in Saudi Arabia.

Pacheco vs Collazo finishes early prelim bill

Sunday 18 September 2022 00:03 , George Flood

One more bout to come on tonight’s early prelim bill in Las Vegas.

It’s Diego Pacheco vs Enrique Collazo for the WBC USNBC silver super-middleweight title.

That’s a mouthful!

(Getty Images)

Canelo vs GGG 3 poll

Saturday 17 September 2022 23:56 , George Flood

The early results of our social media poll show that most are backing another Canelo victory in tonight’s mammoth main event at T-Mobile Arena.

Don’t forget to have your say...

Canelo Alvarez 🆚 Gennady Golovkin



Who will win tonight's huge undisputed trilogy showdown?



Have your say below 👇#CaneloGGG3 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) September 17, 2022

Watch: Castro stops Mendoza with vicious uppercut

Saturday 17 September 2022 23:53 , George Flood

Thankfully Mendoza is fine as he embraces Castro and raises his hand in a fine show of sportsmanship.

Here’s that vicious knockout....

MARC CASTRO DOES IT AGAIN 😮



Watch #CaneloGGG3 | Live on https://t.co/FoiaUucI53 (excl. MX, KZ & LATAM) | DAZN PPV in US, CA, UK, IRE, AUS & NZ pic.twitter.com/mnKsPD0MUm — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 17, 2022

Castro knocks out Mendoza

Saturday 17 September 2022 23:50 , George Flood

Thankfully Mendoza has now been helped onto a stool after that ferocious knockout blow.

It was beautifully worked by Castro, who slipped the jab with ease before stepping inside and detonating that rocking right uppercut that landed flush on the chin.

Mendoza simply never saw it coming. What a knockout.

Castro moves to 8-0 with six stoppages. A huge talent.

Castro vs Mendoza

Saturday 17 September 2022 23:46 , George Flood

More punishing work from Castro, with Mendoza constantly complaining - wrongly - that he’s being hit on the back of the head.

Mendoza looks a beaten man here as he tries to come forward but keeps getting picked off with superb counter work and combinations from range.

CASTRO ENDS THE FIGHT BY SLIPPING IN A SUPERB UPPERCUT THAT KNOCKS MENDOZA OUT COLD! WOW - WHAT A SHOT!

(USA TODAY Sports)

Castro vs Mendoza

Saturday 17 September 2022 23:44 , George Flood

Castro is warned by referee Tony Weeks for a shot on top of the head early in the fourth.

Mendoza is still coming forward and trying to set up attacks to the body, but Castro continues to use that range well to punish him from middle distance.

Castro explodes at the end of the round, letting his hands go and unleashing a massive overhand right that rocks Mendoza!

His legs are very wobbly as he staggers back but he’s saved by the bell.

He’ll need to recover very quickly. Castro will be sensing blood at the start of the fifth.

Castro vs Mendoza

Saturday 17 September 2022 23:42 , George Flood

Castro continues to judge the distance well in the third.

But he’s leaning into a lot of these shots and Mendoza’s corner are clearly telling their man to take advantage by planting an uppercut where possible.

Probably easier said than done!

Castro vs Mendoza

Saturday 17 September 2022 23:38 , George Flood

A quieter second round, with Mendoza trying to force his way inside but the rangy Castro doing a good job of measuring the distance and unfurling shots from longe range to keep the Mexican at bay.

Castro comfortable through two.

Castro vs Mendoza

Saturday 17 September 2022 23:32 , George Flood

Strong early work from Castro, who fires a cracking right hand over the top and follows it up during a promising start in those glittering purple, silver and blue shorts prominently bearing the name of his hometown of Fresno, California.

Castro is jabbing like a dream in this opener, also piecing together some decent combinations from the jump.

Mendoza - with bright trunks in the red and green of Mexico - is trying to go to the body early and is having some success, but the first of eight rounds undoubtedly belongs to Castro.

(Getty Images)

Castro vs Mendoza next

Saturday 17 September 2022 23:27 , George Flood

No time to dwell on that controversial result as we swiftly move onto our third fight on the early prelim schedule.

Undefeated former amateur world champion Marc Castro, a very familiar figure on Canelo undercards, takes on Mexican Kevin Mendoza in a lightweight contest.

Aponte vs Molina called split-decision draw

Saturday 17 September 2022 23:20 , George Flood

76-74 for Molina, 76-74 for Aponte, 75-75 even - it’s a split-decision draw!

Some boos from those at ringside.

That feels somewhat harsh on the Mexican.

Aponte has gotten away with one there, his 100 per cent record is gone but he remains unbeaten.

Will we see a swift rematch? I for one would love to see it again.

Aponte vs Molina

Saturday 17 September 2022 23:18 , George Flood

Molina’s team clearly believe they’ve won, with the Mexican in celebratory mood and saluting the sparse crowd as he’s hoisted onto his trainer’s shoulders.

A more downbeat scene in Aponte’s corner as we await the official scorecards after a very entertaining eight-round bout between two unbeaten super-lightweights goes the distance.

Here comes Mr Diamante...

(Getty Images)

Aponte vs Molina

Saturday 17 September 2022 23:16 , George Flood

Terrific from Molina, who drives in a succession of clubbing right hands at the start of the last round to ward off any late drama.

Molina has Aponte firmly on the move now, stalking his opponent and forcing him to take constant evasive action around the ring.

Aponte slips in a nice uppercut of his own and tries to trade again at close range before the bell, but that certainly wasn’t the finish he needed.

Aponte vs Molina

Saturday 17 September 2022 23:14 , George Flood

Into the eighth and final round we go!

You have to think Molina has a nice lead here, but that early knockdown means Aponte still has hope.

But he’s going to need a strong finish to avoid losing his unbeaten professional record.

Aponte vs Molina

Saturday 17 September 2022 23:13 , George Flood

Molina immediately pressures Aponte after that stoppage! His short uppercut and left hook are real weapons and he works very nicely on the inside, slipping in unseen shots smoothly.

But the Alien King tries to come roaring back, trapping Molina against the ropes and looking to unload.

The seventh ends with both men trying to uncork huge shots as they stand and trade in the middle of the ring.

Aponte vs Molina

Saturday 17 September 2022 23:10 , George Flood

Both men land solid shots early in the seventh and penultimate round of this entertaining super-lightweight battle.

But there’s a lengthy stoppage due to an issue with the glove on the left hand of Molina.

His team are slow to react and he’s walked to a neutral corner.

Has the stitching come undone? His team look to be re-wrapping it.

This is most unusual and a chance for Aponte to properly gather his bearings.

Aponte vs Molina

Saturday 17 September 2022 23:07 , George Flood

Swelling and a cut underneath that right eye of Aponte as he tries to mount a fightback in the sixth round.

A reminder from the DAZN broadcasters that Aponte’s team specifically asked for this bout.

The American is now trying to force the pace, with Molina more content to sit back and pick off his opponent on the counter.

A huge test of character this for Aponte, the first of his career at 6-0. He did have that early knockdown remember, so he’s certainly not out of this by any means.

(Getty Images)

Aponte vs Molina

Saturday 17 September 2022 23:02 , George Flood

Two big right hands exchanged early in round five!

Both men then trade gruelling blows to the body.

Molina wobbles Aponte with a fierce uppercut and follows it up with a shuddering left hook!

Aponte is in big trouble and gets rocked with another left hook and a couple of powerful right hands as he attempts desperately to stay upright on very unsteady legs.

Molina senses his chance and keeps driving forward, but Aponte is bought time by a brief stoppage.

But that’s a temporary boost as Aponte IS put down by another thumping shot late in the round.

Molina swings for the fences to try and take advantage, but Aponte is saved by the bell.

What a round for Molina!

Aponte vs Molina

Saturday 17 September 2022 22:58 , George Flood

Aponte looks to be taking control, but Molina suddenly gets a second wind and explodes with an unexpected sustained assault and a volley of shots midway through the fourth.

That certainly took Aponte by surprise and he took some damage to the body.

Molina has taken great confidence from that and stays on the front foot, driving in a tidy uppercut shortly before the bell.

Exciting stuff from the Mexican.

Aponte vs Molina

Saturday 17 September 2022 22:54 , George Flood

Another fascinating round, with Aponte deciding to go to the body midway through - and to nice effect.

Molina was down again early in the third, but that was definitely a trip and is thankfully treated as such.

Aponte is swinging that big overhand right, but he’s not setting it up off the jab and Molina sees it coming for now.

A furious scrap ensues before the bell, with more damage inflicted by Aponte.

A nice round for the Alien King!

(Getty Images)

Aponte vs Molina

Saturday 17 September 2022 22:51 , George Flood

So many instructions being bellowed out by both corners here, constant shouts that are far more audible with a crowd yet to start building inside T-Mobile Arena with more than five hours still to go until the main event.

Aponte jabs well to open the second, but there’s good work again from both fighters, who need no second invitation to let their hands go and land shots in bunches.

There’s an accidental clash of heads and Molina later goes down!

Was that a tangle of feet or did a punch land?! It actually looked like Molina fired in the best punch of that close-range exchange.

It looks more like a trip, but the referee is treating it as a knockdown! So it will be scored as such.

Rough for Molina, losing a 10-8 round. He’s got work to do from here.

Aponte vs Molina

Saturday 17 September 2022 22:47 , George Flood

A lively start between these two unbeaten prospects, as you might expect.

Both men aren’t shy to throw shots and are nice and busy and light on their feet.

Some good work done in the opening exchanges by both men, with Molina looking to unleash the straight right whenever possible.

Aponte is sharp, firing off some eye-catching, fizzing blows in a fast and furious opening round.

Seven more scheduled.

Aponte vs Molina

Saturday 17 September 2022 22:43 , George Flood

Here we go!

‘The Alien King’ is among boxing’s more unusual nicknames, isn’t it? Aponte also has an Alien logo on the waistband of his trunks.

It brings back memories of when Bernard Hopkins became ‘The Alien’ after ditching his old ‘Executioner’ moniker later in his career.

Aponte vs Molina next

Saturday 17 September 2022 22:40 , George Flood

The early prelim action is coming thick and fast in Las Vegas.

Next up it’s an intriguing battle between two undefeated super-lightweight prospects in American Aaron ‘Alien King’ Aponte (6-0) and Mexico’s Fernando Molina (8-0).

Someone’s 0 has got to go! This should be a decent little scrap.

(Getty Images)

Canelo vs GGG 3 weigh-in results

Saturday 17 September 2022 22:37 , George Flood

The weigh-in for tonight’s main event took place in front of a massive crowd on Friday, with Canelo weighing 167.4lbs.

You wonder how much heavier he will be come that first bell later on, having been up at 174.4lbs for his light-heavyweight defeat by Dmitry Bivol in May.

Meanwhile, Golovkin tipped the scales at 167.8lbs - the heaviest he has ever been for a fight.

You have to say he looked in supreme shape, particularly for a man who turned 40 in April!

(AP)

Canelo vs GGG 3 purse

Saturday 17 September 2022 22:33 , George Flood

Canelo will reportedly earn £7million as a base pay rate for tonight’s main event, in addition to approximately £47.5m in the form of a whopping pay-per-view bonus.

That compares to Golovkin’s £7m base rate and a much lower £30m PPV bonus.

Still not too shabby for one night’s work, eh?

(Getty Images)

Herrera vs McKinley

Saturday 17 September 2022 22:30 , George Flood

David Diamante reads the official scores - all three judges had the bout 50-45 in favour of Herrera.

‘Superman’ takes the technical decision and moves to 3-0-1, bouncing back from his draw with Kennyn Valenzuela in Mexico in June.

McKinley’s fourth career defeat takes him to 4-4-1.

Herrera vs McKinley

Saturday 17 September 2022 22:25 , George Flood

McKinley is down at the start of the fifth... was that low?

Hang on no, I think that’s an accidental clash of heads that has created a lot of damage around McKinley’s right eye.

He’s slow to get up and looks to be given the necessary time to recover, but this is going to be waved off in the penultimate round.

Replays show the accidental headbutt came at almost exactly the same time as McKinley was nailed with a powerful body shot.

Herrera vs McKinley

Saturday 17 September 2022 22:21 , George Flood

Herrera is marked up around his left eye, but he’s still in complete control here as we enter round four.

McKinley is trying to stand and trade as best he can, but he’s lunging a lot and paying the price.

The referee steps in briefly and may have stopped him from hitting the deck there.

More heavy blows rain down from Herrera, with McKinley trapped in the corner and trying to parry as many as he can.

He throws enough back to satisfy the referee and makes it to his corner at the end of the fourth.

But that was a lot of punishment absorbed by McKinley. His corner may have a decision to make soon.

(USA TODAY Sports)

Herrera vs McKinley

Saturday 17 September 2022 22:14 , George Flood

McKinley tries to step up the tempo early in round two, but he’s just being outgunned at the moment and there is swelling visible around both of his eyes.

McKinley is tiring fast and getting tagged with regular solid shots, including a piercing blow to the body shortly before the bell.

Herrera in obvious control of this six-round battle early on.

Herrera vs McKinley up first

Saturday 17 September 2022 22:10 , George Flood

The first fight of the night is already underway at a relatively empty T-Mobile Arena.

It’s a super-flyweight contest between Delvin McKinley and Anthony Herrera, the latter of whom is making his debut at 115lbs.

And it’s a solid opening round from ‘Superman’ Herrera, who is finding his range and moving well, landing the better and more accurate shots.

(Getty Images)

Undercard in full

Saturday 17 September 2022 22:06 , George Flood

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3

Jesse Rodriguez vs Israel Gonzalez

Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams vs Kieron Conway

Diego Pacheco vs Enrique Collazo

Ali Akhmedov vs Gabriel Rosado

Marc Castro vs Kevin Montiel

Aaron Aponte vs Fernando Molina

Anthony Herrera vs Delvin McKinley

Rodriguez vs Gonzalez, Williams vs Conway on undercard

Saturday 17 September 2022 22:06 , George Flood

Before the focus turns to the undisputed bout between Canelo and Golovkin, there is plenty to look forward to on tonight’s undercard.

Jesse Rodriguez, who became a world champion at 22 earlier this year in sensational fashion, defends his WBC super-flyweight belt and his unbeaten record against Israel Gonzalez, who gets his fourth shot at a world title.

Gonzalez fell short on all three previous occasions, including against Britain’s Kal Yafai in Monaco in 2018, but two wins earlier this year have got him back into contention.

American Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams, the unbeaten middleweight with nine of his 11 wins coming by knockout, is up against Kieron Conway earlier in the night. The Brit has been out of the ring for almost a year, since his points victory over JJ Metcalf.

(Getty Images)

Canelo vs GGG 3 prediction

Saturday 17 September 2022 22:04 , George Flood

After two tight, controversial fights between two of the biggest names in the sport, a definitive outcome tonight to settle this rivalry once and for all would be the ideal result.

Despite some questionable scoring, there was barely anything to separate them on either occasion, though four years on from that second bout it is surely Canelo who has the advantage.

Golovkin is now 40 and will have to answer the question of how much he has left in the tank. Against Ryota Murata earlier this year he made a slow start and looked sluggish at times - a similar display in the early rounds against Canelo will not go unpunished.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Canelo’s defeat to Bivol last time out will give Golovkin encouragement and certainly went some way to fading the Mexican’s aura of invincibility in the eyes of many.

However, it would be ridiculous to start doubting Canelo after a defeat to one of the very best light-heavyweights in the world. He came up short against the Russian, but back at super-middleweight there is every reason to expect Canelo’s best form to return with motivation at an all-time high against his biggest rival.

It promises to be a thrilling bout, neither fighter likely to take a backward’s step. At this stage of theirs careers Canelo looks set to have too much, even if the Mexican is unable to become the first fighter to knock Golovkin down or out.

Canelo to win on points.

How to watch Canelo vs GGG 3

Saturday 17 September 2022 22:02 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, tonight’s event is being broadcast live on DAZN pay per view.

Current subscribers to DAZN will have to pay £9.99 to watch, while it’s £17.98 for new customers. A subscription to DAZN currently costs £7.99 per month in the UK.

Canelo vs GGG 3 timings

Saturday 17 September 2022 22:01 , George Flood

The early prelims are about to get underway in Las Vegas.

The main fight card is scheduled to commence at around 1am BST, with the ring walks for the main event at approximately 4am.

As ever, this is subject to change depending on the fights on the undercard.

Welcome to Canelo vs GGG 3 LIVE coverage!

Saturday 17 September 2022 21:54 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Canelo vs GGG 3!

One of modern boxing's most enthralling rivalries is reignited in Las Vegas tonight as Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin contest a high-profile trilogy showdown in front of a capacity crowd at the T-Mobile Arena.

Canelo puts his undisputed super-middleweight championship of the world on the line and will be hoping to bounce back from only his second professional defeat by light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol back in May.

The Mexican shaded a controversial rematch with Golovkin four years ago, with the first clash 12 months before ending in a hugely controversial split-decision draw that many thought GGG clearly won.

The arch-enemies and pound-for-pound legends will settle their differences once and for all tonight in a third instalment of their epic rivalry that is long overdue but surely still won’t lack for explosive excitement.

Stay tuned for all the live build-up to tonight's mouth-watering main event, plus thoughts from both camps and blow-by-blow updates from an intriguing undercard.