Canelo vs. GGG 3 Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online

It’s finally here. Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin are meeting once again, this time for the undisputed super middleweight championship in the third fight of their infamous rivalry. It all happens tonight in a pay-per-view fight live-streaming on DAZN.

Given the history between these two powerhouse fighters, boxing fans are itching to see the duo in the ring together. Canelo and GGG first met in 2017 for a fight that ended in a split draw, although fans gave it to Golovkin. Then, a year later, Álvarez served GGG his first-ever loss in a majority decision win for the WBA (Super), WBC, and The Ring middleweight titles.

Both have impeccable records: Canelo remains the only boxer to beat GGG, while Canelo has only lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013 and Dmitry Bivol back in May.

But the rivalry between Canelo and Golovkin is more than a competition between two of boxing’s finest fighters. The split draw of their first meeting caused frustration on both sides — but especially Golovkin. Before their rematch, Álvarez was suspended after testing positive for the PED clenbuterol. He blamed it on beef consumed in Mexico, but Golovkin didn’t buy it, leading to barbs thrown by both parties. Then, after the duo’s second meeting four years ago when Canelo narrowly beat GGG by decision, fans begged for a third fight. Now, we’re finally getting it.

Below is everything you need to know about the blockbuster bout, including how to live stream Canelo vs. GGG 3 online, plus details on the fight start time and how to get tickets.

When Is Canelo vs. GGG 3? Date, Time, Location

Canelo vs. GGG 3 is happening tonight, Saturday, September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If you’re hoping to catch the fight in person, head to VividSeats.com to pick up tickets, which are currently starting at $620.

For everyone watching Canelo vs. GGG 3 at home, the fight will begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m PT, with ringwalks happening at approximately 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.

How to Watch Canelo vs. GGG 3 Online: Live Stream Details

Looking to live stream Canelo vs. GGG 3 online at home? You’ll want to get the PPV live stream through DAZN. To watch the fight live, you’ll first need a subscription to the DAZN, and then you’ll need to purchase the pay-per-view stream using your subscription.

If you don’t already have a subscription to DAZN, head here to sign up for $19.99 a month. You can also opt for the $149.99 annual DAZN subscription, which saves you about $90 a year compared to the monthly plan. Besides access to the Canelo vs. GGG 3 PPV live stream, a DAZN subscription gets you access to a ton of other live boxing content, plus on-demand documentary series and archive fights.

Once you’ve secured a DAZN subscription, purchase the Canelo vs. GGG 3 PPV live stream for $64.99. This will let you watch the whole fight card live online using just about any streaming device, including your Roku, Firestick, smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet.

How to Watch Canelo vs. GGG 3 Online Free

Sadly, because tonight’s fight is a PPV exclusive, there’s no (legal) way to live stream Canelo vs. GGG 3 online for free. However, as mentioned above, DAZN does have a trove of live and on-demand boxing content that’s all included in your subscription for free. However, for Canelo vs. GGG 3, you’ll need to pay $64.99 to live stream the fight.

Canelo vs. GGG 3 Odds, Predictions, Fight Card

Canelo Álvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin have been closely matched ever since their first fight, but oddsmakers are favoring Álvarez for this tonight’s rematch. Moneyline odds are currently at -500 for Canelo, compared to Tripple G’s +410 (Fanduel Sportsbook).

Álvarez’s edge likely comes down to his age, overall wins, and, importantly, his single victory over Golovkin. At 32 years old, Canelo is in his prime, while Golovkin is nearing the end of his career at 40 years old. Despite being younger, Canelo also has more fights and wins with a record of 57-2-2, compared to Golovkin’s 42-1-1. And, although their last fight was close, Canelo has proved that he can beat GGG.

But Golovkin still has a chance. The Kazakhstani fighter is a killer in the ring with a history of knockouts (37) and plenty of fight IQ that could be enough to take down Álvarez.

Before Canelo vs. GGG 3, fans will get a few other worthwhile fights on the main card. See the matchups below:

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez for Rodriguez’s WBC Junior Bantamweight title

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado (Super Middleweight)

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway (Middleweight)

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo (Super Middleweight)

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza (Lightweight)

Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina (Junior Welterweight)

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley (Bantamweight)

Be sure to get a DAZN subscription and purchase the fight PPV live stream to watch Canelo vs. GGG 3 live online tonight.

