Canelo vs. GGG 3: Will Gennadiy Golovkin have a trilogy fight with Canelo Alvarez?

Much of the conversation for Gennadiy Golovkin heading into his fight against Steve Rolls on Saturday night hasn't been on the man that will be standing across from him in the ring at Madison Square Garden.

The talk has been centered on rumors of a possible trilogy clash with reigning unified middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

Golovkin and Alvarez first locked horns in September 2017 and fought to a controversial split draw because of the absurd scorecard of Adalaide Byrd scoring the fight 118–110 for the Mexican star. Most boxing pundits felt "GGG" won going away. They met again one year later in September with Alvarez edging Golovkin by majority decision in another bout where the majority of people associated in the sport felt Golovkin should have won.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Join DAZN and watch GGG-Rolls: Sign up in the U.S. | Canada

GGG vs. Canelo Alvarez: Will they have a trilogy fight?

At this point, all indications are that Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez will meet for the third time if Golovkin gets by Rolls on Saturday night. Golovkin says negotiations will start in earnest if he can win this weekend. The Kazakh star said the main reason he agreed to a six-fight deal with DAZN in March was the fact it would be the most natural path to a trilogy with his fiercest rival since Alvarez also competes on the streaming service.

There is a chance we don't see GGG vs. Canelo 3. Rolls could pull an Andy Ruiz Jr. and upset the apple cart and shock the world. Or Golovkin could win but struggle with Rolls and Alvarez may decide to change direction and move up to WBA (super) middleweight champion Callum Smith.

Latest news & rumors

— If you think Gennadiy Golovkin likes Canelo Alvarez, think again. He couldn't hide his disdain for him in a conversation with Sporting News.

Story continues

— During a talk with The Los Angeles Times, Golovkin says he's ready to get another crack at Canelo, but not for it to occur in Las Vegas.

MORE: Who really won the Canelo-GGG rematch? SN re-scores the fight

When is Canelo Alvarez's next fight?

Canelo Alvarez's next fight will be on Sept. 14, but an opponent and venue are yet to be determined.

Date Opponent Belt Sept. 14 TBD ... TBD ... ... TBD ... ...

When is Gennadiy Golovkin's next fight?

After facing Steve Rolls, Gennadiy Golovkin's next fight could come against Alvarez. But if it doesn't happen, Golovkin could face the winner of the fight between WBO titlist Demetrius Andrade and Maciej Sulecki on June 29 or move up to 168 against Callum Smith.

Date Opponent Belt TBD ... ... TBD ... ... TBD ... ...

Who is boxing's middleweight champion?

Canelo Alvarez is the IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight champion. Demetrius Andrade is the WBO titleholder.