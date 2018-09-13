Canelo vs. GGG 2: The way I see it regarding Golovkin's trainer Abel Sanchez

Ask Gennady Golovkin's trainer, Abel Sanchez, about GGG's draw with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and you will inevitably hear:

“Canelo ran.”

The narrative began moments after the September 2017 bout and hasn’t stopped since. Sanchez is the undisputed champ of this spin.

Even though many thought Kazakhstan’s Golovkin won, few were impressed by his performance. Golovkin, 36, 38-0-1 (34 KOs), claimed rounds with activity and a solid, steady jab. The rest of his shots were largely ineffective.

Mexico’s Canelo, 28, 49-1-2 (34 KOs), wasn’t any great shakes either. He struggled with the pace. There were long stretches where he toured the ring, content to make Golovkin miss while offering little in return.

Clearly, Golovkin’s inability to mount an effective offense that night rankles Sanchez. He reiterated the same tired refrain on Tuesday as he and Golovkin spoke to the media ahead of Saturday’s rematch at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A reporter asked Sanchez, “Do you actually think that was running? I’ve watched the fight four times now and it seems that yes, he wasn’t trading and standing in the pocket, but he was boxing, throwing punches the entire fight.”

A sensible question — or so it seemed.

“You’re the writer, we’re the fighter,” said a sarcastic — and miffed — Sanchez. “We’re supposed to be the experts over here?”

The second half of Sanchez’s statement isn’t up for debate. However, since he’s the expert, why didn’t he have Golovkin simply cut off the ring against Canelo?

After all, fighters using their feet is something they’ve encountered before. Unless we missed it and Golovkin’s prior 38 opponents all stood toe-to-toe with him?

The truth is, Canelo’s movement, along with his hand speed and counterpunching, befuddled Golovkin. There were countless moments, cumulative minutes, when Alvarez’s back was against the ropes and he invited Golovkin in. The unified world middleweight champion was hesitant, often pawing with a tentative jab as if he feared the counter.

In the days following the first fight, Sanchez was asked why Golovkin didn’t attack Canelo’s body when the latter was stationary.

"I asked [Golovkin] in the corner,” he said. “I just don't think that he saw the possibility going there. We had a guy with a lot of mobility that was countering well.”

Apparently, Abel isn’t too tough on his charge. His preference is to disparage others. Despite his claims to the contrary, moving and countering is allowed in boxing. Some might even look upon it favorably.

Canelo shouldn’t get more credit than he’s due. Even so, the four scoring criteria are clean punches, effective aggressiveness, defense and ring generalship. Canelo’s defense rarely gets mentioned with respect to the Golovkin fight, primarily because clean punches is by far the most important category. But his punches were the cleaner of the two, though he didn’t punch as often.

The talk of running may be a psychological ploy to get Canelo to stand his ground more. That should favor the hard-hitting Golovkin. But if it doesn’t work, Sanchez will need to have a Plan B this time. Or prepare a new narrative.

ON ANOTHER NOTE

Since Golovkin’s rise to prominence, Sanchez has fallen in love with the limelight, and the sound of his own voice. Take, for example, the unsolicited comments he made to a group of reporters last February:

“Black fighters fight in a style that is not pleasing to the fans. That’s why they don’t sell.”

Surprisingly — or not — no one countered this blatantly racist and false statement. There are a lot of adjectives to describe Deontay Wilder, Errol Spence Jr., the Charlo twins, Terence Crawford, Shawn Porter, Adonis Stevenson, Adrien Broner, and Gervonta Davis, among others. Boring isn’t one of them.

Further, most of boxing’s biggest stars and revenue earners were Black fighters: Floyd Mayweather Jr., Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Ray Leonard, Tommy Hearns, Roy Jones Jr., Marvin Hagler, and Muhammad Ali to name a few.

Sanchez isn’t overly concerned with facts. As Golovkin racked up wins, and the number of microphones placed in front of him ballooned, he became even more emboldened. No one’s burst his bubble yet, but he’s clearly full of hot air. A pity since Golovkin is one of the good guys in the sport.

* * * *

Saturday night’s pay-per-view isn’t just about middleweight supremacy. With this fight, both Canelo and Golovkin would have completed their contract with HBO.

The future for boxing there is unknown. Once the sport’s premier network, HBO is now running a distant third to Showtime and ESPN. Showtime has been lapping them in recent years.

HBO hit a new low in 2018. After airing 20 cards in 2017, they’ve shown only 10 thus far this year, with only one more scheduled after Canelo-Golovkin 2.

Some have speculated that Peter Nelson, executive VP of sports, might be too callow for the position. Nelson, 37, is a former journalist who rose quickly through the ranks at HBO. He was hired as director of sports programming in 2011, before being promoted to vice president in 2013 and his current role in 2015.

Others believe budgetary issues are at fault. This may have hindered them from cultivating stars as they’ve done in years past.

According to Statistica.com, HBO had an estimated 54 million domestic subscribers as of December 2017, compared to approximately 30 million for Showtime.

Yet, last Saturday, the HBO Boxing After Dark main event averaged an abysmal 349,000 viewers. Showtime Championship Boxing’s average for Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter was 619,000.

HBO’s fall from grace wasn’t so much a crash landing as much as it was a gradual descent. It began in 2012, when Mayweather found greener pastures at Showtime. More boxers followed suit.

Then, in June 2017, Top Rank took its stable to ESPN, leaving HBO with Andre Ward, Sergey Kovalev, Alvarez and Golovkin as their biggest stars.

After defeating Kovalev twice, Ward retired. In August, Eleider Alvarez stopped Kovalev in seven rounds. The rematch appears headed for ESPN.

Only Canelo and Golovkin remain. One will cancel out the other on Saturday night. Their respective teams say they will explore other options after the fight. Seems the fans have already.

* * * *

While one boxing series is coming to an end, another is alive and well, despite what oracle-scribes predicted.

When Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) launched in January 2015, several notable members of the boxing media disregarded it as a stillborn.

Only months after its inception, they began writing its obituary. Yet the series soldiered on, enjoying highs that were overlooked, such as holding the top slot for peak viewership each full year of its existence.

So, when PBC announced multi-year deals with Showtime, Fox and the Barclays Center this month, what did these writers do? Admit they were wrong? Applaud Al Haymon for bringing boxing back to terrestrial television for the first time in nearly four decades?

Nope. They simply doubled down on their ignorance or gave it the silent treatment.

ESPN’s Dan Rafael described the Fox announcement as a “modest deal.” A four-year deal with licensing fees worth over $60 million annually is anything but. Coupled with the three-year Showtime deal, PBC now has over $120 million to make fights each year, the biggest annual budget in boxing.

Top Rank signed a seven-year deal with ESPN. They haven’t disclosed what they receive for licensing fees, though it’s rumored to be less than PBC’s. If the Fox deal is modest, how would Rafael describe Top Rank’s?

Other reporters are silent on recent PBC news, as if that will make it disappear.

It’s an interesting strategy, since talking it to death didn’t work. Make no mistake about it, those same reporters will continue to rally against PBC once the new season kicks off. But their agenda has been exposed. Boxing on free television is something any fan should support. Those writers need to get over it and get behind it — or get out of the way.