Canelo vs. GGG 2: How Golovkin can beat Canelo

The look on Gennady Golovkin's face when Michael Buffer finished reading the scorecards in last September's fight with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez was priceless. You could see he wasn't surprised. He felt robbed of a career-defining victory.

Golovkin will get the chance to right the wrong Saturday, when he puts his WBA (Super), WBC and IBO middleweight titles on the line against Alvarez in their highly-anticipated rematch at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"This is a most interesting fight because we have an interesting opponent because we have an interesting situation, and it's a most important fight in my life right now," Golovkin told Sporting News during a recent media conference call.

For Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) to earn the biggest win of his professional career over Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs), he's going to need to do three things.

Get off to a fast start





Usually, Golovkin comes out with a good pace, but for one reason or another, he came out slow to begin the first fight, as it took him two rounds to relax and get into a groove. Perhaps nerves kicked in and rightfully so if they did. The 2004 Olympic silver medalist had never been in such a pressure cooker until that point. Ultimately, those two rounds ended up costing him in the eyes of the judges.

This time around, GGG has to come out roaring and set the tone from the outset. Establish his dominance early and make Alvarez feel urgency, not vice-versa. He has the cardio advantage, so Golovkin can afford to expend more energy in the beginning stages. If he doesn't do that, Alvarez will keep his foot on the gas pedal and make it a long night at the office, which would force Golovkin into making a mistake that could be disastrous.





Utilize the jab





The biggest discrepancy in the first fight was total jabs. According to Compubox stats, Golovkin connected on 108 out of 361 jabs (30 percent), while Alvarez was 55 of 233 (24 percent). Using the jab set everything up for Golovkin in every aspect. At times it was used to keep Alvarez away; at others, it set up his combinations.

Story Continues

It all starts with asserting the jab. Whenever Golovkin fires off a jab, he tends to have more of a laser focus in his eyes. He likes throwing the jab because it helps him get going and he's able to gauge what his opponent will be trying to do. Pumping the jab early and often is going to put Golovkin in a rhythm quicker and make it an easier night.





Stay in the moment





A ton of emotion is running through Golovkin right now. He felt he got the wrong side of the scores a year ago. In addition, Golovkin feels Canelo cheated his way through the first bout, as Alvarez failed two drug tests in February, causing the original May 5 rematch date to be scrapped.

This is arguably Golovkin's last shot at showing the world that he's one of the best middleweights of all time. A win over Alvarez will do just that. A loss would show that Golovkin didn't rise to the occasion when the lights shined the brightest.

The 36-year-old needs to remember what got him to this point and not let all the drama leading into the ultimate grudge match take over his mind. Allowing that to happen will turn into mistakes and everything the Kazakhstan native has worked diligently for, will come crashing down.