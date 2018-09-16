Canelo vs. GGG 2: Fight time, PPV price, how to watch, live stream

The rematch the boxing world wanted is official, as Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will rematch for the Golovkin's WBA and WBC middleweight titles on Sept. 15 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alvarez and Golovkin battled to a controversial draw last September in what was one of the best fights in 2017. Judge Adelaide Byrd scored the fight 118-110 for Alvarez when the judge Dave Moretti had it scored 115-113 for Golovkin and Don Trella scored it a draw 114-114.

The rematch had been agreed upon for May 5. In February, Alvarez failed two drug tests for the performance-enhancing drug, Clenbuterol. Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) received a six-month suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Subsequently, the fight was canceled.

MORE: Join DAZN and watch the Joshua-Povetkin fight for free

Instead of making around $25 million for the rematch, Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) still fought on the date for around $1 million and blasted through Vanes Martirosyan in two rounds.

After some contentious negotiations in which both fighters were in talks for different opponents and the fight on verge of being off due to Golovkin wanting a bigger piece of the pie, the two sides agreed to a deal.

Will the one-year layoff affect Alvarez or will he put on a legendary performance? Can Golovkin control his emotions from the last 12 months and prove why he is the greatest middleweight of all time?

(All times Eastern.)

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 2 date, start time

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will meet in a rematch on Sept. 15. The fight card will begin at 8 p.m.

How to watch Canelo vs. GGG 2 live

You can watch Canelo vs. GGG 2 on HBO PPV.

Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin records

Canelo Alvarez: 49-1-2 with 34 knockouts.

Gennady Golovkin: 38-0-1 with 34 knockouts.

Story Continues

Canelo vs. GGG 2 fight card

— Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin for Golovkin's WBA/WBC Middleweight titles

- Jaime Munguia vs. Brandon Cook for Munguia's WBO Junior Middleweight title

- David Lemieux vs. Gary "Spike" O'Sullivan; Middleweights

- Roman Gonzalez vs. Moises Fuentes; Junior Bantamweights

Steven Muehlhausen is an MMA and boxing writer and contributor for Sporting News. Subscribe to his You Tube channel here . You can email him at stevemuehlhausen@yahoo.com and can find him on Twitter @SMuehlhausenMMA .