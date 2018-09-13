Canelo vs. GGG 2: Canelo's sparring partner, Bilal Akkawy, predicts outcome of rematch

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez's Australian sparring partner, Bilal Akkawy has tipped the Mexican boxing superstar to earn a decision victory over Gennady Golovkin in their highly anticipated rematch at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.

Akkawy, who will make his American boxing debut this Friday at 10 a.m. ET, has just finished up a gruelling two-month training camp alongside Canelo, and says the 28-year-old is leaner and faster than he was when he fought to a split draw with Triple G last year.

"He's fit and he's looking very lean," Akkawy, 17-0-1 (14 KOs), told Sporting News from Canelo's training base in San Diego.

"I'd say he's probably seven percent body fat at the moment, so he's lean and he's in shape."

Akkawy was drafted into Canelo's training camp ahead of an anticipated rematch earlier this year, before the fight postponed when the Mexican failed a drug test.

The Sydneysider impressed enough to earn another call-up ahead of the rescheduled bout, and his performances in the gym over the past eight weeks saw Canelo's trainer, Eddy Reynoso, invite Akkawy to train under him on a more permanent basis.

Although Akkawy admits there's a language barrier between himself and Canelo, he's been able to see firsthand the physical changes in his sparring partner ahead of the rematch.

Akkawy says those changes mean the fight could go the distance again.

"This time around he looks a lot slimmer — he's not as bulky," the powerful super-middleweight said. But he's quicker and his work rate is a lot higher than it was before. Back then, he had a lower work rate and more power. Now, the power is still there, but his work rate is much, much higher.

"So I'm thinking he could pull off a points win. That's what I'm picking."

While Akkawy, who will fight Cristian Olivas at Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, says it will go the full 12 rounds, Canelo has predicted a knockout win.

"I'm looking for the knockout," Alvarez said two weeks ago. "That's what I want and that's my objective. It's what I've been saying in previous interviews. The first fight gave me the guideline for the second fight. So I know I can knock him out because I hurt him the last fight and that's what I want to do."