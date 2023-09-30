Canelo vs Charlo LIVE! Fight stream, latest updates, results, TV channel, prediction today

Canelo vs Charlo LIVE!

Canelo Alvarez returns to action tonight in a mammoth showdown against Jermell Charlo. Two of boxing’s undisputed world champions lock horns at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with Canelo putting all his super-middleweight belts on the line. Light-middleweight supremo Charlo is climbing two weight divisions for a shot at making history as he seeks to become only the third fighter ever to topple arguably the sport’s biggest name.

Some feel that Canelo’s considerable talents are finally waning after such a long and illustrious career, with that shock loss to Dmitry Bivol still fresh in the memory. The Mexican favourite has been taken the distance twice since then despite dominant displays against both Gennady Golovkin and John Ryder, with skilled American Charlo now hoping to be the man to exploit any more signs of weakness and become undisputed at two weights in what would be an incredible achievement.

Away from the main event, tonight’s undercard features plenty of intriguing fights, including Yordenis Ugas returning to battle Mario Barrios for the WBC interim welterweight title. The unbeaten Jesus Ramos is also on the bill, along with the likes of Elijah Garcia, Gabriel Valenzuela and Floyd Mayweather prodigy, Curmel Moton. There were early prelim wins for Frank Sanchez, Terrell Gausha and Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

There seems to be a little confusion about the way tonight’s bill is stacked up and the timing of the main card, which is presumably on the way very shortly despite DAZN coverage not starting until 1am.

I was a little surprised to see both Frank Sanchez and Oleksandr Gvozdyk confined to the early prelim portion of the night, I must admit.

There is also confusion and disappointment on social media about when we’ll see the eagerly-anticipated professional debut of Curmel Moton, Floyd Mayweather’s exciting 17-year-old protege who is already targeting a showdown with WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood.

Apparently Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe has told the press in Las Vegas tonight that Moton’s six-round super-featherweight meeting with Ezequiel Flores will be a walkout bout - which means it will be on after the main event.

Which is a bit of shame if you ask me.

The three-fight early prelim card has now been wrapped up at the T-Mobile Arena - that was much quicker than I expected.

Cuban heavyweight Frank Sanchez has just pummelled Scott Alexander into a fourth-round stoppage, with the latter’s corner throwing in the towel with their fighter being smashed against the ropes.

Veteran former light-middleweight title contender Terrell Gausha also earned the eight-round middleweight decision win over KeAndrae Leatherwood.

The night started with Ukraine’s Oleksandr Gvozdyk stopping Isaac Rodrigues with a right hook in round two of their light-heavyweight clash.

Charlo on rift with twin Jermall: I don’t want to deal with the havoc

One sad aspect of tonight’s blockbuster main event is it comes at a time when Jermell Charlo is not speaking to his identical twin brother and fellow world champion, Jermall.

The twins have always been close, but aren’t seeing eye-to-eye at the moment on the biggest night of either of their careers to date.

It was actually Jermall who was lined up to face Canelo first, though it is now more than two years since he has fought due to personal issues - though he still does hold the WBC middleweight title.

Jermell is hoping that one day they can patch things up, though he says at the moment he cannot deal with the “havoc” surrounding his brother - who last made headlines after being slapped by Caleb Plant backstage at the Spence-Crawford weigh-in last month - as he focuses on the significant challenge posed by Canelo.

“This family affair thing has been really crazy,” Jermell said this week, adding that he’s not sure if Jermall will even be in attendance tonight. “I try not to touch on that topic too much because at the end of the day I love my brother.

"At this current moment we don't see eye-to-eye. It has a lot to do with what he wants in his life and what I want in mine. It's two completely different things.

"Growing up and growing apart from each other is just a part of the nature. I tend to accept things just like I accept certain people and I accept the good that comes with the bad.

"So one day hopefully we speak again, but right now I'm just not in a moment or a mood to wanna deal with that havoc that he brings and all of that kind of stuff.

"But I'm an animal for my brother too, I rock with him. If he's not here for fight night, it's okay. He can't fight for me anyway so it don't hurt my feelings.

"Whatever it is, it is. Hopefully he gets ready to get back in the ring. Because it seems like I've been fighting the most and I've been putting on for the Charlos.

"That kinda stems to the issue - I did this for us, I did this for Lions Only. I don't want nobody attacking the brand and bringing us down.

"I feel like we have had a bunch of hiccups on his end that have tarnished our character and our name a little bit.

“But I’ll be the one that brings it back up and continues to do it for us. I love my brother and I want the best for him and I wanna see him continue to be the world champion that he is.”

Canelo: Height difference not a problem for me

Though he’s bravely jumping up two weight classes tonight, something the division-defying Canelo knows all about, the one thing Charlo does clearly have over his opponent is height.

Both men hit the scales at exactly 167.4lbs on Friday, obviously the highest of Charlo’s career and 14lbs above where he usually competes.

But while Canelo stands at 5ft 8ins, the American is much taller at 6ft - a towering figure on the light-middleweight scene.

Charlo has a two-and-a-half inch reach advantage tonight, though the champion does not expect the size difference to be a problem.

“I’ve been in the ring with a lot of styles, all kind of fighters,” Canelo said.

“My whole career, I’ve been fighting with (boxers) taller than me, so I know how.

“I never overlook any fighter. I know what he’s going to bring and I’m ready. He hasn’t experienced this kind of level of fight.“I want history for my career. I want to achieve a lot of things. This is another one of them and I can’t wait.”

Charlo: Canelo has never faced a fighter of my caliber

There surely isn’t much that the 33-year-old Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez hasn’t seen in a long, 63-fight professional career that started back in his native Mexico when he was aged just 15.

The man has repeatedly defied the odds by winning a plethora of world titles in four different weight classes from middleweight up to light-heavy, winning 59 times with 39 knockouts and establishing himself as essentially the global face of boxing.

He’s the first men’s undisputed super-middleweight champion in history and has had some truly incredible nights.

However, Jermell Charlo seems extremely confident that he will bring something tonight that Canelo has never had to deal with before.

"I don't think Canelo has faced a fighter of my caliber," he said this week.

"He's been in there with great fighters, but there's something I bring to the table that's a lot different than anyone he's seen. I defy the science of boxing.

"I'm one of the guys from the younger era and I've been fighting my whole life.

“What I've been through in life, a lot of people can't compare to that. I deserve to be in my position and now I get to prove my worthiness."

The gifted and exciting Charlo, who stands four inches taller than his opponent, absolutely has the speed and skills to trouble Canelo and make it an uncomfortable night for the Mexican, certainly through the first few rounds anyway.

However, while Canelo is certainly not big for the weight at super-middle, we ultimately expect the two-division jump to be too much to bridge as he eventually gets worn down as so many others have by the Mexican’s relentless stalking and energy-sapping body punching.

Provided he can cope with the fast hands and footwork on display from Charlo, Canelo should get a late knockout to provide a statement reminder of his enduring class and hopefully tee up either the Bivol rematch or maybe even a delicious clash with David Benavidez.

Canelo to win, via late stoppage.

Yordenis Ugas vs Mario Barrios

Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr vs Erickson Lubin

Elijah Garcia vs Jose Armando Resendiz

Frank Sanchez vs Scott Alexander

Gabriel Valenzuela vs Yeis Gabriel Solano

Terrell Gausha vs KeAndre Leatherwood

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Isaac Rodrigues

Curmel Moton vs Ezequiel Flores

Justin Viloria vs Angel Barrera

The undercard action will be underway shortly at the T-Mobile Arena, with the main card action due to commence from 1am BST.

The ring walks for the main event are not expected until around 4am or 4:15am, so it’s either going to be a very late night or a very early morning start for British fight fans, depending on your preference!

Nothing we’re not used to with Vegas showdowns of course.

TV channel: In the UK, fight fans can watch Canelo vs Charlo live via sports streaming service DAZN as part of their non-pay-per-view service. Subscriptions start from £9.99 per month.

DAZN operates a TV channel at number 429 on Sky.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the action live online via the DAZN website and app.

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo headline another huge night of boxing in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Two of the sport's undisputed world champions go head to head in tonight's major main event, which is set to be one of the biggest fights of 2023.

The legendary Canelo is out to prove that he remains at the top of his game after that comprehensive defeat by WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol was followed by - albeit dominant - decision wins over faded rival Gennady Golovkin and durable British challenger John Ryder, the latter in front of an adoring home crowd back in May in what was his first fight on Mexican soil since 2011.

But if he isn't, then Charlo might just be the man to make him pay. The skilled, fast and rangy 'Iron Man' certainly has the talent to pose a serious threat tonight as he boldly jumps up two divisions in an attempt to add all the super-middleweight belts to his full collection of titles at 154lbs.

Before that there is plenty of undercard action to look forward to at the T-Mobile Arena, including the return of Cuba's Yordenis Ugas as he battles Mario Barrios for the WBC interim welterweight title in his first bout since losing the WBA gold he took from Manny Pacquiao and suffering an orbital fracture in the process against Errol Spence Jr last year.

Elijah Garcia, Frank Sanchez, Gabriel Valenzuela and Oleksandr Gvozdyk are among the other notable names on the bill, plus there is the professional debut of exciting Floyd Mayweather protege Curmel Moton.