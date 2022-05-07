Canelo is confident before light heavyweight bout with Bivol

  • Canelo Alvarez, left, and Dmitry Bivol, right, pose next to promoter Eddie Hearn during a ceremonial weigh-in for their Saturday boxing fight, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    1/5

    Alvarez Bivol Boxing

    Canelo Alvarez, left, and Dmitry Bivol, right, pose next to promoter Eddie Hearn during a ceremonial weigh-in for their Saturday boxing fight, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Canelo Alvarez poses during a ceremonial boxing weigh-in, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Alvarez is scheduled to fight Dmitry Bivol Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    2/5

    Alvarez Bivol Boxing

    Canelo Alvarez poses during a ceremonial boxing weigh-in, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Alvarez is scheduled to fight Dmitry Bivol Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Canelo Alvarez motions to the crowd during a ceremonial boxing weigh-in, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Alvarez is scheduled to fight Dmitry Bivol Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    3/5

    Alvarez Bivol Boxing

    Canelo Alvarez motions to the crowd during a ceremonial boxing weigh-in, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Alvarez is scheduled to fight Dmitry Bivol Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Dmitry Bivol poses during a ceremonial boxing weigh-in Friday, May 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Bivol is scheduled to fight Canelo Alvarez Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    4/5

    Alvarez Bivol Boxing

    Dmitry Bivol poses during a ceremonial boxing weigh-in Friday, May 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Bivol is scheduled to fight Canelo Alvarez Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dmitry Bivol poses during a ceremonial boxing weigh-in Friday, May 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Bivol is scheduled to fight Canelo Alvarez Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    5/5

    Alvarez Bivol Boxing

    Dmitry Bivol poses during a ceremonial boxing weigh-in Friday, May 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Bivol is scheduled to fight Canelo Alvarez Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Canelo Alvarez, left, and Dmitry Bivol, right, pose next to promoter Eddie Hearn during a ceremonial weigh-in for their Saturday boxing fight, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Canelo Alvarez poses during a ceremonial boxing weigh-in, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Alvarez is scheduled to fight Dmitry Bivol Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Canelo Alvarez motions to the crowd during a ceremonial boxing weigh-in, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Alvarez is scheduled to fight Dmitry Bivol Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Dmitry Bivol poses during a ceremonial boxing weigh-in Friday, May 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Bivol is scheduled to fight Canelo Alvarez Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Dmitry Bivol poses during a ceremonial boxing weigh-in Friday, May 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Bivol is scheduled to fight Canelo Alvarez Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dmitry Bivol
    Russian boxer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Saul “Canelo” Álvarez remains supremely confident as he moves back up to the heaviest weight of his career for another hefty challenge.

Álvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) is favored to take the WBA 175-pound title from unbeaten Dmitry Bivol on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip.

The pound-for-pound superstar has fought at light heavyweight only once previously in his career, taking out a past-his-prime Sergey Kovalev in late 2019. With victories over practically every established opponent at super middleweight, the division in which he became the undisputed champion last year, Álvarez is eager to take on the larger, rangier Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) to add another achievement to his overflowing collection.

“I like this kind of challenge, because I want to make history," Álvarez said. “This kind of challenge is going to put me at the top in the history of boxing. I feel alive when I have this kind of challenge. I respect the boxing skill of Dmitry Bivol, but it is my time. I feel like I'm in my prime. I enjoy this kind of moment.”

Bivol presents a much stiffer challenge than Kovalev did to Canelo. The Kyrgyzstan-born Russian champion has held a version of his belt since May 2016, making several title defenses against a litany of top 175-pounders.

Bivol has never fought an opponent of Álvarez's caliber, but he welcomes the lucrative opportunity to test his skills against arguably the world's most accomplished active fighter.

“I'm really glad that I got this opportunity,” Bivol said through a translator. “I've asked my team for many years to fight the best guys, and now I've got this fight. I had a long journey to get to here, and now I just want to do my job.”

Bivol is several inches taller than Álvarez, and his superior reach will present difficulties for Canelo to overcome. Álvarez has excelled against taller opponents before, most recently in his patient, systematic dismantling of Caleb Plant last November to become the first undisputed super middleweight world champion.

Bivol could use his size and reach, combined with his excellent technical skills and effective jab, to keep Álvarez at a distance, perhaps even wearing down the durable star. Álvarez has occasionally been slowed by opponents with strong jabs — but other than Floyd Mayweather, no opponent has been able to turn that success into a victory.

Álvarez says he sees similarities between Bivol and Gennady Golovkin, the middleweight king who fought Canelo to a disputed draw and a narrow victory for Álvarez in their first two bouts. Álvarez and Golovkin are expected to meet again later this year.

But first, Álvarez wants to solve another puzzle presented by an opponent who looks like a significant challenge on paper — even if anyone who has watched Álvarez knows he always meets these challenges splendidly.

“The only thing I want is bring a really good fight," Álvarez said. “He’s very confident, and I’m very confident.”

___

More AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canelo vs Bivol time: When are ring walks in UK and US for fight this weekend?

    All you need to know about this weekend’s main event and undercard

  • Canelo Alvarez, Dmitry Bivol, and the danger of ambition

    If Canelo beats Bivol this weekend then a third clash with Gennady Golovkin awaits – but the Mexican is already eyeing a move up to face Oleksandr Usyk

  • Canelo vs Bivol live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

    All you need to know about this weekend’s main event and undercard

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Net worth: Kuemper lead top-seeded Avs, Saros out 2 games

    DENVER (AP) — Darcy Kuemper's hockey card collection as a kid in Saskatoon, Canada, included plenty of his favorite player, Hall of Famer Patrick Roy. The goaltender of the No. 1-seeded Colorado Avalanche wanted to make saves like Roy, step up big like Roy and collect something else Roy-like — titles. Kuemper's gets his shot as the Avalanche try to hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time since Roy backstopped the team to a championship in 2000-01. Game 1 of the first-round series against Nashvi

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Madrid quarterfinals with victory over Sinner

    MADRID — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open tennis tournament following a lopsided 6-1, 6-2 win over Italy's Jannik Sinner on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime's serve was effective throughout the third-round match at the clay-court Masters-level event. He fired five aces and won 80 per cent of service points, including 90 per cent on first serve. Auger-Aliassime, the eighth seed in Madrid, did not face break point, and converted four of the eight break c

  • North Carolina tops Kansas City, will play Washington in NWSL Challenge Cup final

    The North Carolina Courage downed hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final. Brazilian striker Debinha coverted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 19th minute and grab her fifth goal of the tournament. Diana Ordonez doubled North Carolina's lead in the 36th minute before Kristen Hamilton got one back for Kansas City in the 79th minute. The Washington Spirit edged hosts OL Reign 9-8 in penalty shootout action in the

  • Maple Leafs need John Tavares, depth forwards to make an impact

    Matthews and Marner have been terrific but the Leafs will need other players to step up, beginning with their captain.

  • Maple Leafs make significant lineup changes ahead of Game 3 vs. Lightning

    Sheldon Keefe has mixed up his lines and pairings with a chance to take back the series lead.

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Invictus Games were 'one of the best things' this flag-bearer ever experienced

    It's been a long time since Junior Gosse joined the Royal Newfoundland Regiment in Corner Brook as a young infantryman in the reserves, but he's never forgotten his roots. His years of service with the Canadian Forces culminated in a proud moment in April as the retired soldier was flag-bearer for Canada at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Gosse, originally from the town of Massey Drive, recently returned from competing in the international athletic competition for serving and retired sold

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Grizzlies Brooks suspended one game for flagrant on Payton

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State's Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. The league announced the penalty Thursday, so Brooks must sit out Saturday's Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece. Payton was injured with 9:08 left in the first quart

  • The Raptors still believe in Malachi Flynn

    Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w