Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo live round-by-round updates, official results

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez is scheduled to defend his titles against Jermell Charlo on pay-per-view Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The featured bouts on the card begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The main event will take place later in the show.

Boxing Junkie will post round-by-round analysis and the result of the main event immediately after it ends, as well as post the results of other featured bouts. Click here to find out.

Like boxing? Be sure to visit Boxing Junkie for all your coverage of the sweet science and follow @BoxingJunkie2 on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie