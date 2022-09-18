Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 3: Round-by-round analysis of trilogy fight

LAS VEGAS — Following 24 rounds of unbending combat and an agonizing four-year wait for a decisive conclusion, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin enter the ring Saturday night for their anticipated trilogy bout for all four super-middleweight belts.

Mexico’s Alvarez, 32, a four-division champion seeking to rally from a May loss by decision to Russia’s unbeaten light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol that marked his first defeat in nine years, says he’s pursuing a knockout to close this series with his bitter rival.

The 40-year-old Golovkin, who still reigns as a two-belt middleweight champion, still fumes over the 2017 draw and 2018 majority decision loss with Alvarez, saying this week he “absolutely, 100 percent” believes he won both bouts.

That rich incentive to take the bout out of the judges’ hands leads many to speculate this will be a ferocious clash from the first bell at T-Mobile Arena.

Canelo Alvarez, left, and Gennady Golovkin face off at Friday's weigh-in.

Here's how the fight played out from the perspective of USA TODAY Sports' Lance Pugmire.

Round 1

Who won the round?:

