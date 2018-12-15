Is Canelo Alvarez on pace to surpass Oscar De La Hoya?

Gennady Golovkin. Miguel Cotto. Erislandy Lara. Austin Trout. These are the biggest names that Canelo Alvarez has earned victories over as he heads into Saturday's showdown with Rocky Fielding for a fringe title at 168 pounds on DAZN. It would be Canelo's first belt at the weight and third divisional title overall.

Those are already Hall of Fame-type credentials. If Floyd Mayweather Jr. doesn't step into a boxing ring again, Canelo is boxing's biggest box-office draw by a landslide, as he's just 28- years-old. There's an obvious comparison to be made based on Canelo's pace. He happens to be the Mexican superstar's promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

By the end of his 28th year, De La Hoya had titles in four different weight divisions. The WBO belt he won at 130 pounds wasn't considered legitimate at the time, but it's on par with the secondary WBA title Canelo is fighting for Saturday. De La Hoya had wins over Pernell Whitaker, faded future Hall of Famers Julio Cesar Chavez and Hector Camacho, as well as solid unbeaten names like Miguel Angel Gonzalez and Genaro Hernandez.

De La Hoya also beat Ike Quartey in a 147-pound title fight — Quartey being a Lara- and Trout- type fighter who was avoided by the top names for a lengthy period of time. At 135 pounds, the Golden Boy unified titles against Rafael Ruelas in a second-round knockout.

By this point in his career, De La Hoya had already been through about a half-dozen trainers. He suffered a controversial decision loss to Felix Trinidad in a fight he clearly won eight rounds in before fighting in retreat during the championship rounds. At that point, it was the biggest fight De La Hoya had participated in. Canelo also has a loss in his biggest fight, a 12-round majority decision defeat at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr. five years ago that was much clearer than the scorecards indicated.

De La Hoya was also on the losing end of a split decision against fellow Hall of Famer Shane Mosley. That equates to the draw that Canelo got in his first matchup with Golovkin — a fight most people felt the Mexican star lost.

But what did De La Hoya go on to do after his 29th birthday? He moved up to 154 pounds and won a grudge match against Fernando Vargas — perhaps the most satisfying victory of Oscar’s career. He followed with a loss in a rematch to Shane Mosley and then moved up to 160 pounds to earn a dubious decision over then-unknown Felix Sturm to win a belt at the weight. He was stopped by Bernard Hopkins via an infamous body shot at middleweight. A win over a faded Ricardo Mayorga set up a super fight with Mayweather that De La Hoya lost. Oscar would win one more fight — against lightly regarded Steve Forbes, before Manny Pacquiao obliterated him into retirement seven months later.

From his 29th birthday on, De La Hoya went 5-4 the remainder of his career. His greatest victory during that stretch was becoming a successful promoter by launching Golden Boy Promotions. Ironically, signing Canelo has been the biggest move the company has made in the last decade.

Just like when De La Hoya was headed into his thirties, there's a lot of people that want a piece of Canelo. Golovkin is a free agent and should make a decision on where he's going to sign by Christmas. If he chooses DAZN, it all but guarantees we see a third match between the rivals in the New Year. Daniel Jacobs, Billy Joe Saunders, and Demetrius Andrade are also a trio of names that are in the mix for a showdown with Canelo. Across the street at PBC is Jermall Charlo — based on company lines it's a fight I don't expect to see any time soon, but stranger things have happened.

Let’s look at the Canelo and De La Hoya comparison from a pay-per-view buy standpoint. De La Hoya’s bout with Mayweather drew a then-record 2.15 million buys. Over the course of his career, he totaled 13.85 million pay-per-view buys with four bouts topping the million-buy mark (Trinidad, Hopkins, Mayweather and Pacquiao).

Canelo made his PPV-headlining debut against Mayweather, generating $150 million on 2.2 million pay-per-view buys, topping Mayweather’s then-record against De La Hoya. His ensuing two bouts against Alfredo Angulo and Lara combined for 650K buys. Against Miguel Cotto, Canelo did 900K buys. Against Amir Khan and Liam Smith, he combined for 900K. His lopsided mismatch against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. surprisingly reached the one million-buy mark. In two fights against “GGG,” he combined for 2.4 million buys. He has totaled roughly 8.05 million PPV bouts, with four of them reaching the million-buy mark.

This is where things drastically change. Following a win over Golovkin, Canelo signed a lucrative five-year, $365 million deal to have all his fights aired on sports streaming service DAZN. This effectively ends his run as a PPV-only attraction, allowing fans to see the sport’s biggest star for a $9.99 per month fee. There was no similar alternative for De La Hoya at this point in his career. It will be very interesting to see how this plays out.

Canelo is just a bit behind the monumental pace De La Hoya climbed by the time he hit 30- years-old. But the young crossover star is definitely on pace to surpass his famous promoter's mark.

After all, Canelo proved in September's rematch against Golovkin that he's only now reaching his physical — and economic — prime.